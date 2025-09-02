Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$53.866 million

Par : PANews
2025/09/02 16:36
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0375-4.81%

PANews reported on September 2nd that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$53.866 million. Among them:

  • The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$14.5929 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$17.5309 million.
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$6.9817 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$218,500;
  • The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$8.06197 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$6.4801 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.

  • The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$14.5929 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$17.5309 million.
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$6.9817 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$218,500;
  • The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$8.06197 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$6.4801 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Right now, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is rewriting that script with one of the hottest presale allocations live in 2025. With prices […] The post From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.00727-38.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225-2.00%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02955+4.01%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/02 16:29
Partager
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01804-3.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.072-2.70%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Partager
India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

TLDRs; Tesla’s luxury-first strategy clashes with India’s price-sensitive EV market, limiting early adoption despite global brand strength. Model Y’s $68,000 price tag far exceeds India’s EV sweet spot below $25,000, creating a demand barrier. Tesla received only 600 orders versus its 2,500-car quota, falling behind rivals like BYD in sales traction. Infrastructure expansion continues, with [...] The post India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Tagger
TAG$0.0007603-13.28%
CAR
CAR$0.010384-8.21%
Wink
LIKE$0.011227-2.98%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/02 15:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

The Next Big Meme Coin: 3 Tokens Ready to Take Over Where Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE Left Off

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet