Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$56.4129 million

2025/08/26 16:08
According to PANews on August 26, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$56.4129 million.

  • The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$12.5616 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$25.9978 million.
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$5.1133 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$1.3038 million;
  • The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$3.30822 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$8.128 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.

