Data: JUP, KMNO, HUMA and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which JUP unlocking value is approximately US$27.1 million

PANews reported on August 24th that Token Unlocks data showed that JUP, KMNO, HUMA and other tokens will see large-scale unlocking next week, including:

Jupiter (JUP) will unlock approximately 53.47 million tokens at 10:00 PM Beijing time on August 28, accounting for 1.78% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$27.1 million.

Kamino (KMNO) will unlock approximately 229 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on August 30th, accounting for 6.81% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$13.3 million.

Huma Finance (HUMA) will unlock approximately 378 million tokens at 9:00 PM Beijing time on August 26, accounting for 23.38% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$10 million.

Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 59.26 million tokens at 4:00 PM Beijing time on August 25th, representing 2.34% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $8.9 million.

Sophon (SOPH) will unlock approximately 267 million tokens at 9:00 PM Beijing time on August 28, accounting for 12.94% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$8.9 million.

AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on August 25th, representing 6.01% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $8.5 million.

Sahara AI (SAHARA) will unlock approximately 84.27 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on August 26, representing 3.97% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$7.3 million.

Renzo (REZ) will unlock approximately 448 million tokens at 7:00 PM Beijing time on August 30, accounting for 11.36% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$6.2 million.