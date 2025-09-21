Data: PARTI, NIL, MBG and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which PARTI unlocking is worth approximately US$34 million

PANews reported on September 21st that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as PARTI, NIL, and MBG will see large-scale unlocking next week, including:

Particle Network (PARTI) will unlock approximately 182 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on September 25th, representing 78.44% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $34 million.

Nillion (NIL) will unlock approximately 65.12 million tokens at 9:00 PM Beijing time on September 24th, accounting for 33.37% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$21.4 million.

MBG By Multibank Group (MBG) will unlock approximately 15.84 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 22, representing 13.60% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$17.7 million.

SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 72.65 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 22, representing 6.30% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$12.9 million.

Sahara AI (SAHARA) will unlock approximately 134 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 26, representing 6.08% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $11.4 million.

Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 59.26 million tokens at 4:00 PM Beijing time on September 25th, representing 2.28% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $8.6 million.

AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on September 25th, representing 5.67% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $8.1 million.

SOON (SOON) will unlock approximately 15.21 million tokens at 4:30 pm Beijing time on September 23, accounting for 4.74% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.3 million.