Data: SUI, ENA, IMX and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which SUI unlocking value is about 145 million US dollars

Par : PANews
2025/08/31 21:11
PANews reported on August 31st that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as SUI, ENA, and IMX will see large-scale unlocking next week, including:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 44 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 1st, accounting for 1.25% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$145 million.

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 3:00 PM Beijing time on September 2nd, representing 0.64% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $27.1 million.

Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 5th, representing 1.27% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $12.8 million.

ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 1st, accounting for 4.55% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$8.4 million.

