Data: The total holdings of 18 Solana treasury entities exceeded 20 million SOL, worth approximately US$4.21 billion

PANews reported on September 27th that according to Strategic SOL Reserve data, the 18 entities currently establishing the Solana Treasury hold a total of 20.921 million SOL tokens, valued at $42.1 billion, representing 3.64% of the current total SOL supply. Of this, approximately 12.468 million SOL tokens are staked, with an average staking yield of 7.7%, representing 2.168% of the total supply. The top holding entities are as follows:
1. Forward Industries (FORD) ranks first, currently holding 6.822 million SOL, worth approximately US$1.69 billion;
2. Sol Strategies (CFRF) ranks second, currently holding 3.55 million SOL, worth approximately $853.7 million;
3. Sharps Technology (STSS) ranks third, currently holding 2.14 million SOL, worth approximately $400 million;
4. DeFi Development (DFDV) ranks fourth, currently holding 2.096 million SOL, worth approximately $421.9 million;
5. Upexi (UPXI) ranks fifth, currently holding 2 million SOL, worth approximately US$377.6 million.