PANews reported on September 20th that according to official data, in the seven days ending September 18th, Circle issued approximately 7.6 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 45.7 billion USDC, increasing the circulating supply by approximately 1.9 billion. The total circulating supply of USDC is 74.3 billion, with reserves of approximately $74.4 billion, including approximately $10.1 billion in cash and approximately $64.3 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 1.9 billion in the past 7 days

Par : PANews
2025/09/20 15:15
USDCoin
