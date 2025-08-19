Databricks rides AI demand, investor confidence to $100B valuation

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 22:20
Sidekick
K$0.2357+11.91%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1153-5.10%

Databricks announced on Tuesday a new funding round that would lead to a 61% surge in its valuation to more than $100 billion. The new funding round suggests strong investor demand for artificial intelligence startups.

The analytics firm previously raised another $10 billion less than a year ago, making it one of the largest venture capital funding rounds in history at the time. The funding round raised the company’s valuation to $62 billion.

Databricks bets big on artificial intelligence

Databricks did not reveal the exact amount it is raising as it signed a term sheet for a Series K round. The firm’s CFO, Dave Conte, revealed in June that 50 of Databricks’ 15,000 customers were spending over $10 million annually in the first quarter of 2025. He argued that the company wants to combine revenue growth and product velocity with profitability. 

Ghodsi also disclosed that the firm would hire an additional 3,000 workers this year. The firm, with 15,000 customers, makes payments to big companies such as energy giant Shell, Block, and electric-vehicle maker Rivian.

The analytics company disclosed that a portion of its latest initiative will be used to develop products and for mergers and acquisitions in the AI industry. Databricks said it’s working to get involved with corporations and governments that are already rushing to leverage efficiencies from the rapidly growing AI sector.

The tech company introduced its new product, Agent Bricks, during the June Data + AI Summit. It said the product builds production AI agents optimized for users’ enterprise data. 

Databricks also introduced Lakebase, an operational database (OLTP) that is built on open source Postgres and optimised for AI agents. It hopes the product will support future AI acquisitions and deepen AI research.

Ghodsi noted that the company is seeing increased investor interest because of its drive towards its AI products. He believes that any company can securely transition into AI apps and agents to boost revenue growth, efficient operations, and allow users to make less risky decisions.

The data company reported $2.6 billion in gains in the fiscal year that ended in January. It also had a net retention rate of more than 140%, which remained unchanged from last year.

Databricks continues partnering with companies to boost AI revenue

In June, the AI company agreed to continue its partnership with Microsoft through its first-party service, Azure. Judson Althoff, executive vice president at Microsoft, said that democratizing data and AI helps organizations seeking to drive innovation and unlock greater business opportunity. 

In March, the data company also signed a five-year partnership deal with Anthropic to offer the firm models and services through Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. The deal will include Data Mosaic AI and aims to include Anthropic’s models in over 10,000 companies. 

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the initiative is also meant to help customers build and deploy AI agents that reason over their data. Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei argued that 2025 will see remarkable advances in AI agents capable of working independently on complex tasks. He believes the new partnership will allow the company’s customers to build even more powerful data-driven agents.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.006673+14.83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001821-4.65%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Partager
Arbitrum submits proposal to build Ronin L2 as an Orbit chain

Arbitrum submits proposal to build Ronin L2 as an Orbit chain

Arbitrum proposal for Ronin L2 on Orbit chain
Partager
Crypto.news2025/08/20 03:42
Partager
Compass Mining Energizes Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility

Compass Mining Energizes Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility

Compass Mining has fully energized a ten-megawatt bitcoin mining facility in Texas, developed in partnership with ONMINE, to advance its vertical integration strategy. Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility Comes Online Through Compass, ONMINE Deal The project places Compass in control of day-to-day operations while introducing a shared revenue model and power-pricing risk assumption with the site […]
Partager
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/20 04:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Arbitrum submits proposal to build Ronin L2 as an Orbit chain

Compass Mining Energizes Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged

The key to success behind Ripple’s 100 billion market value: Selling coins for a living, payments, ETFs and political trends