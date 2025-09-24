DataFi 101: How Does ZK Actually Protect Data?

When people hear “Zero-Knowledge Proof”, the first reaction is almost always the same: it protects my privacy on-chain. ZK is everywhere in Web3, powering privacy chains, identity systems, and even Layer2 scaling. Too often, it’s treated as a silver bullet for anonymity. But anonymity is not the same as privacy protection. The gap lies in how proofs are designed: they hide some facts, but leave others&nbsp;visible. So, before we ask whether ZK protects privacy, we need to ask what it actually&nbsp;secures. What ZK Actually&nbsp;Is Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) are not born from&nbsp;Web3. They come from decades of cryptography research, first proposed in the 1980s as a way for one party (the prover) to convince another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing the underlying information. At its core, ZK is about selective disclosure. It doesn’t make all your data invisible. Instead, it lets you prove just enough to satisfy a condition: “I’m over 18” without exposing my exact birthday. “This account has at least 1 ETH” without showing the&nbsp;balance. “This address provided liquidity for N days” without disclosing all transactions. The original purpose was simple but powerful: enable trust between parties who don’t fully trust each other, while minimizing unnecessary data exposure. “Proving the required condition while concealing personal details”, the logic makes ZK capable of enabling anonymity and shielding sensitive information that does not need to be&nbsp;exposed. With this logic in mind, it becomes clearer why Web3 has embraced ZK, and how it’s applying it&nbsp;today. Why Web3 Embraces&nbsp;ZK Web3 has always been built on open ledgers, where every transaction, balance, and contract state is transparent by default. This transparency is powerful for auditability, but it also creates tension: some users and projects want verifiability without overexposure. Zero-Knowledge Proofs step into that gap. They allow protocols to preserve the credibility of on-chain data while reducing the amount of raw information revealed. In practice, this logic has shaped three main areas of adoption: Privacy-Preserving Protocols Networks such as Zcash or Aztec use ZK to hide transaction details while still keeping the chain valid. The proof confirms that “the math checks out” without exposing sender, receiver, or exact&nbsp;amounts. Identity and&nbsp;Access Projects build ZK-based credentials that let users prove traits without revealing identities. For example, demonstrating membership in a DAO, residency in a country, or eligibility for airdrops — all without handing over personal documents. Scaling and Efficiency Rollups like zkSync and StarkNet rely on ZK proofs to compress hundreds of off-chain transactions into a single validity proof. This keeps Ethereum scalable without sacrificing security or&nbsp;trust. Across these fronts, ZK is not just a niche cryptographic trick. It has become a core enabler of Web3’s ambition: open systems that are secure, verifiable, and less invasive. But here lies the common misconception: adopting ZK doesn’t automatically mean privacy protection. Misconceptions of&nbsp;ZK The rise of Zero-Knowledge Proofs in Web3 has fueled a common narrative: ZK protects privacy. But this assumption blurs the line between what ZK actually protects and what remains&nbsp;exposed. Proofs are powerful, yet selective. They let you prove a condition without revealing the exact detail. For example, you can use ZK to show that your wallet added more than 1,000 USDT into a liquidity pool, without disclosing the precise amount. But here is the problem — the wallet address itself still lives on-chain. Once linked, its broader transaction history, balances, and interactions remain traceable. This same logic applies to DataFi. ZK has an essential role: it allows users to share proofs instead of raw data, ensuring brands can verify “the condition is met” without accessing personal details. For example, a campaign can check that a user purchased from a certain category, or engaged with a protocol for N days, without ever seeing the underlying receipts or wallet&nbsp;logs. But ZK is not a blanket shield. If users rely on a single wallet address to join campaigns or share data, the proof may stay private, yet the address itself continues to leak behavioral patterns — participation frequency, overlaps across different campaigns, or even financial activity. Of course, DataFi isn’t limited to on-chain data. Off-chain records, such as shopping receipts, loyalty memberships, browsing histories, can also be turned into proofs, secured by a combination of ZK, MPC, and TEE. This multi-layer protection ensures raw data never leaves the user’s&nbsp;control. Yet even here, wallet addresses are still the weak point. Proofs don’t reveal their contents, but the act of using a proof does — it shows that an address interacted with certain campaigns or contracts. Over time, these repeated appearances link together into behavioral patterns, allowing others to infer far more than any single proof discloses. Beyond ZK ZK does solve part of the privacy problem. It lets users prove conditions without revealing raw details. But on-chain transparency means a single wallet address can still collapse multiple proofs into a visible behavioral pattern. So, at DataDanceChain, we see wallet addresses as the real bottleneck for&nbsp;privacy. To solve that, we integrate sub-addresses — a design that lets each proof, each interaction, live under its own isolated address. For users, this means campaigns and data shares don’t collapse into a single behavioral profile. With sub-addresses, ZK’s selective disclosure is no longer undermined by address linkage, and it achieves its full privacy-preserving power. DataDance is a consumer chain built for personal data assets. It enables AI to utilize user data while ensuring the privacy of that&nbsp;data. DataDance caters to both individual users and commercial organizations (brands). Through the DataDance Key Derivation Protocol, the network’s nodes achieve multi-layered privacy protection while being EVM-compatible. This ensures absolute data privacy while enabling rights management, data exchange, asset airdrops, and&nbsp;claims. Website: https://datadance.ai/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/DataDanceChain Telegram: https://t.me/datadancechain GitHub: https://github.com/DataDanceChain GitBook: https://datadance.gitbook.io/ddc DataFi 101: How Does ZK Actually Protect Data? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this storyWhen people hear “Zero-Knowledge Proof”, the first reaction is almost always the same: it protects my privacy on-chain. ZK is everywhere in Web3, powering privacy chains, identity systems, and even Layer2 scaling. Too often, it’s treated as a silver bullet for anonymity. But anonymity is not the same as privacy protection. The gap lies in how proofs are designed: they hide some facts, but leave others&nbsp;visible. So, before we ask whether ZK protects privacy, we need to ask what it actually&nbsp;secures. What ZK Actually&nbsp;Is Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) are not born from&nbsp;Web3. They come from decades of cryptography research, first proposed in the 1980s as a way for one party (the prover) to convince another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing the underlying information. At its core, ZK is about selective disclosure. It doesn’t make all your data invisible. Instead, it lets you prove just enough to satisfy a condition: “I’m over 18” without exposing my exact birthday. “This account has at least 1 ETH” without showing the&nbsp;balance. “This address provided liquidity for N days” without disclosing all transactions. The original purpose was simple but powerful: enable trust between parties who don’t fully trust each other, while minimizing unnecessary data exposure. “Proving the required condition while concealing personal details”, the logic makes ZK capable of enabling anonymity and shielding sensitive information that does not need to be&nbsp;exposed. With this logic in mind, it becomes clearer why Web3 has embraced ZK, and how it’s applying it&nbsp;today. Why Web3 Embraces&nbsp;ZK Web3 has always been built on open ledgers, where every transaction, balance, and contract state is transparent by default. This transparency is powerful for auditability, but it also creates tension: some users and projects want verifiability without overexposure. Zero-Knowledge Proofs step into that gap. They allow protocols to preserve the credibility of on-chain data while reducing the amount of raw information revealed. In practice, this logic has shaped three main areas of adoption: Privacy-Preserving Protocols Networks such as Zcash or Aztec use ZK to hide transaction details while still keeping the chain valid. The proof confirms that “the math checks out” without exposing sender, receiver, or exact&nbsp;amounts. Identity and&nbsp;Access Projects build ZK-based credentials that let users prove traits without revealing identities. For example, demonstrating membership in a DAO, residency in a country, or eligibility for airdrops — all without handing over personal documents. Scaling and Efficiency Rollups like zkSync and StarkNet rely on ZK proofs to compress hundreds of off-chain transactions into a single validity proof. This keeps Ethereum scalable without sacrificing security or&nbsp;trust. Across these fronts, ZK is not just a niche cryptographic trick. It has become a core enabler of Web3’s ambition: open systems that are secure, verifiable, and less invasive. But here lies the common misconception: adopting ZK doesn’t automatically mean privacy protection. Misconceptions of&nbsp;ZK The rise of Zero-Knowledge Proofs in Web3 has fueled a common narrative: ZK protects privacy. But this assumption blurs the line between what ZK actually protects and what remains&nbsp;exposed. Proofs are powerful, yet selective. They let you prove a condition without revealing the exact detail. For example, you can use ZK to show that your wallet added more than 1,000 USDT into a liquidity pool, without disclosing the precise amount. But here is the problem — the wallet address itself still lives on-chain. Once linked, its broader transaction history, balances, and interactions remain traceable. This same logic applies to DataFi. ZK has an essential role: it allows users to share proofs instead of raw data, ensuring brands can verify “the condition is met” without accessing personal details. For example, a campaign can check that a user purchased from a certain category, or engaged with a protocol for N days, without ever seeing the underlying receipts or wallet&nbsp;logs. But ZK is not a blanket shield. If users rely on a single wallet address to join campaigns or share data, the proof may stay private, yet the address itself continues to leak behavioral patterns — participation frequency, overlaps across different campaigns, or even financial activity. Of course, DataFi isn’t limited to on-chain data. Off-chain records, such as shopping receipts, loyalty memberships, browsing histories, can also be turned into proofs, secured by a combination of ZK, MPC, and TEE. This multi-layer protection ensures raw data never leaves the user’s&nbsp;control. Yet even here, wallet addresses are still the weak point. Proofs don’t reveal their contents, but the act of using a proof does — it shows that an address interacted with certain campaigns or contracts. Over time, these repeated appearances link together into behavioral patterns, allowing others to infer far more than any single proof discloses. Beyond ZK ZK does solve part of the privacy problem. It lets users prove conditions without revealing raw details. But on-chain transparency means a single wallet address can still collapse multiple proofs into a visible behavioral pattern. So, at DataDanceChain, we see wallet addresses as the real bottleneck for&nbsp;privacy. To solve that, we integrate sub-addresses — a design that lets each proof, each interaction, live under its own isolated address. For users, this means campaigns and data shares don’t collapse into a single behavioral profile. With sub-addresses, ZK’s selective disclosure is no longer undermined by address linkage, and it achieves its full privacy-preserving power. DataDance is a consumer chain built for personal data assets. It enables AI to utilize user data while ensuring the privacy of that&nbsp;data. DataDance caters to both individual users and commercial organizations (brands). Through the DataDance Key Derivation Protocol, the network’s nodes achieve multi-layered privacy protection while being EVM-compatible. This ensures absolute data privacy while enabling rights management, data exchange, asset airdrops, and&nbsp;claims. Website: https://datadance.ai/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/DataDanceChain Telegram: https://t.me/datadancechain GitHub: https://github.com/DataDanceChain GitBook: https://datadance.gitbook.io/ddc DataFi 101: How Does ZK Actually Protect Data? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story

DataFi 101: How Does ZK Actually Protect Data?

Par : Medium
2025/09/24 15:44
ZKsync
ZK$0.05061+0.41%

When people hear “Zero-Knowledge Proof”, the first reaction is almost always the same: it protects my privacy on-chain.

ZK is everywhere in Web3, powering privacy chains, identity systems, and even Layer2 scaling. Too often, it’s treated as a silver bullet for anonymity. But anonymity is not the same as privacy protection. The gap lies in how proofs are designed: they hide some facts, but leave others visible.

So, before we ask whether ZK protects privacy, we need to ask what it actually secures.

What ZK Actually Is

Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) are not born from Web3.

They come from decades of cryptography research, first proposed in the 1980s as a way for one party (the prover) to convince another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing the underlying information.

At its core, ZK is about selective disclosure. It doesn’t make all your data invisible. Instead, it lets you prove just enough to satisfy a condition:

  • “I’m over 18” without exposing my exact birthday.
  • “This account has at least 1 ETH” without showing the balance.
  • “This address provided liquidity for N days” without disclosing all transactions.

The original purpose was simple but powerful: enable trust between parties who don’t fully trust each other, while minimizing unnecessary data exposure. “Proving the required condition while concealing personal details”, the logic makes ZK capable of enabling anonymity and shielding sensitive information that does not need to be exposed.

With this logic in mind, it becomes clearer why Web3 has embraced ZK, and how it’s applying it today.

Why Web3 Embraces ZK

Web3 has always been built on open ledgers, where every transaction, balance, and contract state is transparent by default. This transparency is powerful for auditability, but it also creates tension: some users and projects want verifiability without overexposure. Zero-Knowledge Proofs step into that gap. They allow protocols to preserve the credibility of on-chain data while reducing the amount of raw information revealed.

In practice, this logic has shaped three main areas of adoption:

Privacy-Preserving Protocols

Networks such as Zcash or Aztec use ZK to hide transaction details while still keeping the chain valid. The proof confirms that “the math checks out” without exposing sender, receiver, or exact amounts.

Identity and Access

Projects build ZK-based credentials that let users prove traits without revealing identities. For example, demonstrating membership in a DAO, residency in a country, or eligibility for airdrops — all without handing over personal documents.

Scaling and Efficiency

Rollups like zkSync and StarkNet rely on ZK proofs to compress hundreds of off-chain transactions into a single validity proof. This keeps Ethereum scalable without sacrificing security or trust.

Across these fronts, ZK is not just a niche cryptographic trick. It has become a core enabler of Web3’s ambition: open systems that are secure, verifiable, and less invasive. But here lies the common misconception: adopting ZK doesn’t automatically mean privacy protection.

Misconceptions of ZK

The rise of Zero-Knowledge Proofs in Web3 has fueled a common narrative: ZK protects privacy. But this assumption blurs the line between what ZK actually protects and what remains exposed.

Proofs are powerful, yet selective. They let you prove a condition without revealing the exact detail. For example, you can use ZK to show that your wallet added more than 1,000 USDT into a liquidity pool, without disclosing the precise amount. But here is the problem — the wallet address itself still lives on-chain. Once linked, its broader transaction history, balances, and interactions remain traceable.

This same logic applies to DataFi. ZK has an essential role: it allows users to share proofs instead of raw data, ensuring brands can verify “the condition is met” without accessing personal details. For example, a campaign can check that a user purchased from a certain category, or engaged with a protocol for N days, without ever seeing the underlying receipts or wallet logs.

But ZK is not a blanket shield. If users rely on a single wallet address to join campaigns or share data, the proof may stay private, yet the address itself continues to leak behavioral patterns — participation frequency, overlaps across different campaigns, or even financial activity.

Of course, DataFi isn’t limited to on-chain data. Off-chain records, such as shopping receipts, loyalty memberships, browsing histories, can also be turned into proofs, secured by a combination of ZK, MPC, and TEE. This multi-layer protection ensures raw data never leaves the user’s control.

Yet even here, wallet addresses are still the weak point. Proofs don’t reveal their contents, but the act of using a proof does — it shows that an address interacted with certain campaigns or contracts. Over time, these repeated appearances link together into behavioral patterns, allowing others to infer far more than any single proof discloses.

Beyond ZK

ZK does solve part of the privacy problem. It lets users prove conditions without revealing raw details. But on-chain transparency means a single wallet address can still collapse multiple proofs into a visible behavioral pattern. So, at DataDanceChain, we see wallet addresses as the real bottleneck for privacy.

To solve that, we integrate sub-addresses — a design that lets each proof, each interaction, live under its own isolated address. For users, this means campaigns and data shares don’t collapse into a single behavioral profile.

With sub-addresses, ZK’s selective disclosure is no longer undermined by address linkage, and it achieves its full privacy-preserving power.

DataDance is a consumer chain built for personal data assets. It enables AI to utilize user data while ensuring the privacy of that data.

DataDance caters to both individual users and commercial organizations (brands). Through the DataDance Key Derivation Protocol, the network’s nodes achieve multi-layered privacy protection while being EVM-compatible. This ensures absolute data privacy while enabling rights management, data exchange, asset airdrops, and claims.

Website: https://datadance.ai/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/DataDanceChain

Telegram: https://t.me/datadancechain

GitHub: https://github.com/DataDanceChain

GitBook: https://datadance.gitbook.io/ddc

DataFi 101: How Does ZK Actually Protect Data? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

PANews reported on September 24th that according to the latest data from Deflama, Tether, Aster, and Circle ranked in the top three in terms of revenue in the past 24 hours. Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, saw 24-hour revenue of $21.99 million. Aster, as a derivative project, generated revenue of $8.56 million; As the USDC stablecoin issuer, Circle’s 24-hour revenue was $7.72 million.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.04%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aster
ASTER$2.2597+36.20%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 16:25
Partager
Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03905-0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08537+0.68%
Wink
LIKE$0.008054-2.52%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Partager
Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

By Nancy, PANews News that Tether is in talks to raise funds at a $500 billion valuation has propelled it to new heights. If the deal goes through, its valuation would leap to the highest of any global crypto company, rivaling even Silicon Valley unicorns like OpenAI and SpaceX. Tether, with its strong capital base, boasts profit levels that have driven its price-to-earnings ratio beyond the reach of both crypto and traditional institutions. Yet, its pursuit of a new round of capital injection at a high valuation serves not only as a powerful testament to its profitability but also as a means of shaping the market narrative through capital operations, building momentum for future business and market expansion. Net worth soared more than 40 times in a year, and well-known core investors are being evaluated. On September 24, Bloomberg reported that stablecoin giant Tether is planning to sell approximately 3% of its shares at a valuation of $15 billion to $20 billion. If the deal goes through, Tether's valuation could reach approximately $500 billion, making it one of the world's most valuable private companies and potentially setting a record for the largest single financing in the history of the crypto industry. By comparison, in November 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald, a prominent US financial services firm, acquired approximately 5% of Tether for $600 million, valuing the company at approximately $12 billion. This means Tether's value has increased more than 40-fold in less than a year. However, since Cantor Fitzgerald's former CEO, Howard Lutnick, is currently the US Secretary of Commerce, the deal was interpreted as a "friendship price" that could potentially garner more political support for Tether. Tether's rapid rise in value is largely due to its dominant market share, impressive profit margins, and solid financial position. According to Coingecko data, as of September 24th, USDT's market capitalization exceeded $172 billion, setting a new record and accounting for over 60% of the market share. Furthermore, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently admitted that Tether's profit margin is as high as 99%. The second-quarter financial report further demonstrates Tether's robust financial position, with $162.5 billion in reserve assets exceeding $157.1 billion in liabilities. "Tether has about $5.5 billion in cash, Bitcoin and equity assets on its balance sheet. If calculated based on the approximately $173 billion USDT in circulation and a 4% compound yield, and if it raises funds at a valuation of $500 billion, it means that its enterprise value to annualized return (PE) multiple is about 68 times," Dragonfly investor Omar pointed out. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the disclosed valuation represents the upper end of the target range, and the final transaction value could be significantly lower. Negotiations are at an early stage, and investment details are subject to change. The transaction involves the issuance of new shares, not the sale of shares by existing investors. Paolo Ardoino later confirmed that the company is actively evaluating the possibility of raising capital from a number of prominent core investors. Behind the high valuation of external financing, the focus is on business expansion and compliance layout Tether has always been known to be "rich." The stablecoin giant is expected to generate $13.7 billion in net profit in 2024, thanks to interest income from U.S. Treasury bonds and cash assets. For any technology or financial company, this profit level is more than enough to support continued expansion. However, Tether is now launching a highly valued external financing plan. This is not only a capital operation strategy, but also relates to business expansion and regulatory compliance. According to Paolo Ardoino, Tether plans to raise funds to expand the company's strategic scale in existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution coverage, artificial intelligence, commodity trading, energy, communications, and media) by several orders of magnitude. He disclosed in July this year that Tether has invested in over 120 companies to date, and this number is expected to grow significantly in the coming months and years, with a focus on key areas such as payment infrastructure, renewable energy, Bitcoin, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. In other words, Tether is trying to transform passive income that depends on the interest rate environment into active growth in cross-industry investments. But pressure is mounting. With the increasing number of competitors and the Federal Reserve resuming its interest rate cut cycle, Tether's main source of profit faces downward risks. The company has previously emphasized that its external investments are entirely sourced from its own profits. A decline in earnings expectations would mean a shrinking pool of funds available for expansion. However, the injection of substantial financing would provide Tether with ample liquidity for its investment portfolio. What truly necessitates Tether's capital and resources is expansion into the US market. With the implementation of the US GENIUS Act, stablecoin issuance enters a new compliance framework. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Tether. This is especially true after competitor Circle's successful IPO and capital market recognition, with its valuation soaring to $30 billion, further magnifying Tether's compliance shortcomings. On the one hand, USDT has long been on the gray edge, walking on the edge of regulation. Tether has successfully attracted public attention through extremely small equity transactions and huge valuations, and has also used this to enhance the market narrative, thereby breaking the negative perception of the outside world and significantly enhancing its own influence. On the other hand, unlike Circle's IPO, Tether has chosen a different path to gain mainstream market acceptance. In September of this year, Tether announced that it would launch a US-native stablecoin, USAT, by the end of the year. Unlike the widely circulated USDT, USAT is designed specifically for businesses and institutions operating under US regulations. It is issued by Anchorage Digital, a licensed digital asset bank, and operates on Tether's global distribution network. This allows Tether to retain control over its core profits while meeting regulatory compliance requirements. The personnel arrangements also make this new card intriguing. USAT's CEO is Bo Hines (see also: 29-Year-Old Crypto Upstart Bo Hines: From White House Crypto Liaison to Rapid Assignment to Tether's US Stablecoin ). In August of this year, Tether appointed him as its Digital Asset and US Strategy Advisor, responsible for developing and executing Tether's US market development strategy and strengthening communication with policymakers. As previously reported by PANews, Hines previously served as the White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor, where he was responsible for promoting crypto policy and facilitating the passage of the GENIUS Act, a US stablecoin, and has accumulated extensive connections in the political and business circles. This provides USAT with an additional layer of protection when entering the US market. Cantor Fitzgerald, the advisor to this financing round, is also noteworthy. As one of the Federal Reserve's designated principal dealers, Cantor boasts extensive experience in investment banking and private equity, building close ties to Wall Street's political and business networks. Furthermore, Cantor is the primary custodian of Tether's reserve assets, providing firsthand insight into the latter's fund operations. For external investors, Cantor's involvement not only adds credibility to Tether's financing valuation but also provides added certainty for the launch of USAT in the US market.
1
1$0.012719-14.07%
Union
U$0.009938-10.90%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003113-8.17%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 15:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

FTT token jumps after renewed engagement on SBF’s X account

UXLINK hacker sold 1,620 ETH for $6.73 million in DAI 2 hours ago