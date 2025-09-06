Davey Johnson, Pilot Of ‘86 Mets Champs, Leaves Great Legacy

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:37
DAR Open Network
D$0.03068-2.16%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3008-3.66%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04241-6.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017111+5.36%

Davey Johnson led the 1986 Mets to the second world championship in their history. (Photo by: Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Davey Johnson did not live to see himself enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Johnson, whose name will be considered again when the Eras Committee considers managers, died Friday at age 82.

One of just three managers to take four different teams into postseason play, Johnson compiled a .562 winning percentage, 10th-best among managers who won at least 1,000 games (the other nine are already enshrined in Cooperstown).

Five Misses

The Eras Committee, an off-shoot of the old Veterans Committee, has rejected Johnson five times over the last 15 years but is likely to consider him again a year from December when it meets again to consider managers. He will need 12 of its 16 votes for the 75 per cent required for election.

As a player, the hard-driving Johnson was a slugging infielder who once hit 43 home runs in a season and was part of the first trio of teammates top 40, along with Hank Aaron and Darrell Evans of the 1973 Atlanta Braves.

Johnson played from 1965-78 and was the second baseman for Baltimore teams that won four pennants and two world championships.

Davey Johnson excelled as a player and manager for the Baltimore Orioles. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Getty Images

He later managed several teams, winning the 1986 World Series with the New York Mets and another National League East title two years later. Johnson later won division titles with the 1997 Orioles, 2012 Washington Nationals, and 1995 Cincinnati Reds and reached the playoffs with the wild-card Orioles of 1996.

Johnson, who also managed the Los Angeles Dodgers, won Manager of the Year honors in both leagues.

Team USA Medal

Highly-regarded as a strategist and team leader, he took Team USA to its first medal finish in a World Baseball Classic, finishing third in 2009.

One of the first computer-savvy managers, Johnson was a math major at Trinity University who applied his knowledge into game-changing decisions – now known as analytics.

As a player, he won three Gold Gloves, made four All-Star teams, and played in four World Series – winning all but one.

Fine Fielder

In 13 years, he hit .261 with 136 home runs but was best known for his defensive prowess, especially when teaming with shortstop Mark Belanger in Baltimore. Johnson also played for Atlanta, Philadelphia, and the Chicago Cubs.

The first trio of teammates to produce simultaneous 40-homer seasons included Davey Johnson (6), Hank Aaron (44), and Darrell Evans of the 1973 Atlanta Braves. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

Focus on Sport via Getty Images

He was with the Braves when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record on April 8, 1974. Johnson then became a teammate of Sadaharu Oh, Japan’s home run king, while spending two seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball.

He then performed the rare feat of returning to the U.S. majors after ostensibly finishing his career in Japan, spending 1977 and 1978 as a utilityman with the Phils and Cubs.

Because his career primarily predated the advent of free agency, Johnson made much more money as a manager than he did as a player.

His peak salary came during his term with the Orioles, who signed him to a three-year, $2.25 million deal that started in 1996.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danschlossberg/2025/09/06/davey-johnson-pilot-of-86-mets-champs-leaves-great-legacy/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
Union
U$0.01217+13.20%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02375-0.41%
Major
MAJOR$0.15518-1.95%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Partager
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11325-9.26%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004502-0.31%
Partager
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Partager
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,131.07-0.30%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0655-17.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13633+0.40%
Partager
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

6. Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?