David Sacks Faces Ethics Probe Over White House Advisor Role

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 09:37
Threshold
T$0.01733+3.40%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004224+4.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.735+1.34%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01755+0.05%
GET
GET$0.008008-2.30%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013681+4.03%

Senator Elizabeth Warren and a group of Democratic congresspeople have sent a letter to David Sacks, the White House “crypto czar,” questioning whether he has exceeded the time limit for his temporary role as a special advisor.

The Office of Government Ethics limits Special Government Employees to 130 days of service. While Sacks has not publicly disclosed the number of days he has worked, congresspeople believe he has exceeded this limit if he has been performing duties consecutively since the start of the Trump administration.

Sacks’s Private and Public Services Under Scrutiny

Today, eight congresspeople sent a joint letter to David Sacks, Trump’s “Crypto and AI Czar,” asking him to clarify how many days he has worked for the administration as a special advisor. 

Sponsored

Sponsored

Sacks currently works for the White House as a Special Government Employee (SGE), which permits him to perform temporary government duties.

The Democratic lawmakers particularly stressed the ethical considerations Sacks’s potential violation of his SGE status would raise. Their concern stemmed from his position as a general partner at the venture capital firm Craft Ventures, and his broader connections to Silicon Valley.

The letter also insinuated that Sacks’s private salary from Craft Ventures while working as an SGE for the government is permissible only because of his temporary status. If Sacks has exceeded the 130-day limit for SGEs, his continued receipt of a private salary would become an ethical violation. 

Beyond the 130-Day Mark?

The letter, which was signed by Democratic members of Congress, including Elizabeth Warren, Chris Van Hollen, Richard Blumenthal, Jeffrey Merkley, Melanie Stansbury, Betty McCollum, Rashida Tlaib, and Bernie Sanders, concluded by asking Sacks for a full accounting of the time he had served under his SGE status.

The lawmakers clarified that the information was not publicly available but that, according to their calculations, today marked Sacks’s 167th day as a White House special advisor. 

The letter emphasized that Sacks’s ability to maintain his private-sector ties while serving in government depends on his adherence to his temporary status. This provision would otherwise no longer apply if he exceeded the time limit for his role.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/david-sacks-under-fire-for-potential-violation-of-special-government-employee-status/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

Little Pepe is emerging as the memecoin to watch in 2025, combining viral appeal with real infrastructure and a projected 5,000% upside. #partnercontent
RealLink
REAL$0.06516+2.11%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002322+5.78%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000593-0.67%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/07/30 19:28
Partager
Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

The post Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock ETH Deposit: Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime Skip to content Home Crypto News BlackRock ETH Deposit: Unveiling Strategic Moves on Coinbase Prime Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/blackrock-eth-deposit-coinbase-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017285+0.76%
Ethereum
ETH$4,620.73+2.11%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:07
Partager
Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice website, Ramil Ventura Palafox, CEO of Praetorian Group International, pleaded guilty to operating a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme involving over $200 million. The scheme lured over 90,000 investors worldwide by falsely promising daily returns of 0.5% to 3%, then used new investors' funds to pay existing investors. Palafox used the funds to purchase luxury cars, homes, and other luxury goods, resulting in investor losses exceeding $62 million. He will be sentenced on February 3, 2026, and faces up to 40 years in prison. He has also agreed to pay full restitution.
Union
U$0.014466-12.21%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000671-4.18%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 08:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

A whale/institution used 80.77 million USDC to purchase 18,000 ETH in the early morning, and now has a floating profit of $2 million.

A whale spent over 100 million USDC to buy 25,000 ETH after the Fed cut interest rates.