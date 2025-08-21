DBS Bank Debuts Tokenized Structured Notes on Ethereum

DBS Bank launches tokenized structured notes on Ethereum, lowering entry to $1K units.

The new product expands digital asset strategies for family offices and institutions.

The move supports Singapore’s Project Guardian tokenization and hub ambitions.

DBS Bank has announced the launch of tokenized structured notes on the Ethereum blockchain, making complex financial instruments accessible to qualified and institutional investors through Singapore exchanges ADDX, DigiFT, and HydraX. The initiative marks the bank’s first offering of tokenized products beyond its private client base.

The debut product features crypto-linked participation notes that deliver cash payments when digital asset prices rise. At the same time, it limits downside exposure for investors. Traditional structured notes typically require $100,000 minimum investment and remain non-fungible due to customization, creating trading limitations.

Tokenization Enhances Trading Flexibility and Access

DBS has tokenized these instruments into $1,000 units. This makes the securities fungible and easier to trade while providing greater portfolio management flexibility. This fractional approach opens access to investment strategies previously reserved for high-net-worth individuals.

Client demand for these instruments has grown substantially, with DBS reporting over $1 billion in trades during the first half of 2025. Trade volumes increased nearly 60% from Q1 to Q2 2025 and show strong institutional appetite for digital asset exposure through structured products.

The bank targets family offices and professional investors who have expanded in Singapore, with single-family offices reaching 2,000 in 2024, up 43% year-over-year. These sophisticated investors seek advanced strategies for incorporating digital assets into their portfolios.

Singapore’s Tokenization Hub Strategy Advances

The launch supports Singapore’s development as a tokenized finance hub through the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Project Guardian initiatives. These pilots explore asset tokenization across fixed income, foreign exchange, and fund categories while developing cross-border infrastructure.

DBS has actively participated in these regulatory programs, typically using permissioned blockchains for initial pilots before expanding to public networks like Ethereum. The bank plans to extend tokenization beyond crypto-linked notes to traditional equity and credit-linked instruments.

Li Zhen, head of foreign exchange and digital assets at DBS, positioned asset tokenization as “the next frontier of financial markets infrastructure” that addresses growing institutional appetite for digital assets. The initiative allows overall investor segments to access the bank’s digital asset ecosystem.

The move from permissioned to public blockchain deployment shows regulatory comfort with mainstream tokenization applications. Singapore’s supportive regulatory environment allows banks to experiment with innovative financial products while maintaining investor protection standards.

