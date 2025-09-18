DBS Bank to accept tokenized $736M fund for repo collateral as RLUSD goes live on DDEx

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:55
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07066-15.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08823+1.29%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25122+10.16%
XRP
XRP$3.1225+3.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01448+8.79%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01712-0.58%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08385-3.92%

Ripple is expanding its role in digital asset infrastructure through a new partnership with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton, according to a Sept. 18 announcement.

According to the firm, the collaboration introduces trading and lending tools built around tokenized collateral and stablecoins, marking a push to bridge traditional markets with blockchain-based liquidity.

The initiative is anchored on DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx), which will now list Ripple’s US dollar stablecoin (RLUSD) alongside sgBENJI, the tokenized version of Franklin Templeton’s OnChain US Dollar Short-Term Money Market Fund.

This pairing allows institutional clients to exchange stable assets directly, providing both portfolio flexibility and yield opportunities not typically available in volatile crypto markets.

Instead of allocating funds to Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP, where sharp price movements arguably erode value, clients can rotate into sgBENJI and maintain round-the-clock liquidity.

These firms’ executives have framed this development as a step forward in institutionalizing tokenized securities.

Ripple President Monica Long noted that tokenized assets must offer utility and liquid secondary markets to achieve their potential. She pointed to this collaboration as an example of how stablecoins and tokenized funds can work together to provide practical financial infrastructure.

Franklin Templeton to expand to XRP Ledger

Franklin Templeton is preparing to expand its token interoperability by launching sgBENJI on the XRP Ledger.

Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, emphasized that tokenization can “reshape the global financial ecosystem” and highlighted the role of the blockchain network in unlocking new use cases for securities trading.

According to RWA.xyz data, the fund is already live on seven other blockchains, including Stellar, Arbitrum, and Base, and currently manages more than $736 million in tokenized assets.

The integration with the XRP Ledger is expected to push adoption further and strengthen cross-chain functionality.

At the same time, DBS is preparing to allow clients to post sgBENJI tokens as collateral for repurchase agreements with banks or as security on third-party lending platforms.

The firm argued that this would extend liquidity channels for institutional investors while assuring lenders of tokenized, regulated fund exposure.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/dbs-bank-to-accept-tokenized-736m-fund-for-repo-collateral-as-rlusd-goes-live-on-ddex/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

PANews reported on September 18 that on-chain data showed that the Royal Government of Bhutan once again transferred 570 bitcoins (approximately US$ 66.85 million) to a new wallet, and it is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past. 5 hours ago, the Bhutanese government transferred 343.1 bitcoins .
1
1$0.003416+241.60%
MAY
MAY$0.04468+4.27%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252-0.11%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 21:32
Partager
Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

In crypto presales, early participants often gain access to lower entry prices before later rounds increase costs. That’s why all eyes are on Milk & Mocha ($HUGS) right now. With The post Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
MilkyWay
MILK$0.04502+7.42%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00583+0.17%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-5.22%
Partager
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/18 21:44
Partager
Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

PANews reported on September 18 that according to AggrNews, a former Pantera partner leads Solmate in the UAE and manages the $300 million Solana digital asset treasury (DAT).
Solana
SOL$248.3+6.08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 21:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

Signal trading ‘school’ and fake exchange rob investor of $860K: Lawsuit

Plasma will launch TGE on September 25th