DC Sues Trump For Deploying National Guard

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 04:14
Chainbase
C$0.2139-5.03%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03101-3.69%
Union
U$0.01128+125.60%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0289+2.43%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.295-1.58%
Dogechain
DC$0.00002905-8.90%

Topline

Washington, D.C.’s attorney general sued the Trump administration and the military Thursday, claiming that sending the National Guard to patrol the nation’s capital earlier this year violated federal law prohibiting the military from being used in domestic law enforcement—echoing a federal judge’s recent ruling in a separate case in California.

Members of the National Guard patrol the National Mall in Washington, DC, on September 3, 2025. (Photo by Austin DeSisto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Facts

Washington, D.C. attorney general Brian Schwalb, a Democrat, accused the Trump administration in the lawsuit of having “run roughshod over a fundamental tenet of American democracy—that the military should not be involved in domestic law enforcement.”

The suit comes after U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled Tuesday the Trump administration violated the Posse Comitatus Act that prohibits the military from being used for civilian law enforcement when it sent the National Guard to patrol protests against Trump’s immigration policies in Los Angeles earlier this summer.

Trump deployed the National Guard in Washington last month as part of a so-called crime crackdown in the city that included a federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department, and he has threatened to replicate the effort elsewhere, including Chicago, New Orleans and Baltimore, despite a decrease in violent crime in all three cities.

Tangent

Trump walked back his promise to send troops to Chicago on Wednesday, telling reporters he was instead eyeing New Orleans, where Louisiana’s Republican Gov. Jeff Landry said he would welcome the National Guard, allowing Trump to avoid a legal challenge like the one lobbed in Washington and likely to unfold in Chicago or other cities in states led by Democrats.

Key Background

More than 2,000 National Guard troops were deployed to Washington earlier this month by Trump and other Republican-led states that sent their troops for his so-called crime crackdown. In addition to patrolling the streets and assisting in arrests, troops have also participated in Trump’s public beautification efforts, including clearing trash, helping landscape and clearing homeless encampments. Trump in recent days has teased that the efforts could soon come to an end, insisting the streets are now safe.

Further Reading

Trump Suggests Sending National Guard To New Orleans Instead Of Chicago—Potentially Avoiding Legal Hurdle (Forbes)

Trump Says He’ll Send National Guard To Chicago And Baltimore (Forbes)

Trump Doubles Down On Chicago Threat—Says He’ll ‘Solve The Crime Problem’ (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/04/dc-sues-trump-for-deploying-national-guard/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Low-Priced Ethereum (ETH) Token Under $0.003 Aims for a Parabolic 8700% Rally in Q4

Low-Priced Ethereum (ETH) Token Under $0.003 Aims for a Parabolic 8700% Rally in Q4

A new Ethereum-based Layer-2 token that is priced lower than $0.003 is getting quick traction throughout the crypto ecosystem due to increased demand in its ongoing presale.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01229-2.30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02571-1.60%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5011-2.03%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/05 01:41
Partager
Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

In the midst of a turbulent cryptocurrency market, characterized by Bitcoin‘s stagnation at $110,000 and altcoin declines surpassing 4%, Turkish crypto enthusiasts are identifying potential investment opportunities. Michael Poppe and Efloud, prominent figures in the field, provide distinct analyses of the changing landscape and suggest strategies for navigating these volatile times.Continue Reading:Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005511-8.16%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:28
Partager
BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025

BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025

The crypto market in 2025 is back in the spotlight with renewed energy, as presales, whale activity, and technical upgrades […] The post BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Low-Priced Ethereum (ETH) Token Under $0.003 Aims for a Parabolic 8700% Rally in Q4

Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025

S&P 500 closed at a record 6,502.08 after weak job data fueled bets on a September Fed rate cut

XRP Price Prediction, Latest Solana News and Is This The Best Crypto Presale Of 2025?