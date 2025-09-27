DEA and NPCC Enhance Crypto Investigations with Chainalysis Rapid



Ted Hisokawa



The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the U.K.’s National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) are adopting Chainalysis Rapid to enhance their ability to manage and investigate cryptocurrency-related cases. This initiative aims to address the challenge of an overwhelming number of crypto leads without enough specialists to handle them, according to Chainalysis.

Frontline Impact: Real-Time Decisions

Chad Martin, a Task Force Officer with the DEA, highlighted the tool’s capability to make real-time decisions during investigations. Officers can now scan cryptocurrency addresses on the scene to quickly determine their relevance and whether they warrant further action. Martin emphasized that this technology also allows for revisiting older cases, offering insights such as balances, recent transactions, and links to darknet markets or sanctions.

Breaking Bottlenecks: Scaling Capacity

The NPCC has faced challenges with the scalability of crypto investigations due to limited access to advanced tools. Andrew Pester, National Crypto Asset Investigator with the NPCC, noted that Chainalysis Rapid has reduced early inquiries and improved the efficiency of investigations by providing crucial attribution and risk information not available through open-source tools.

Beyond Cybercrime: Expanding Applications

Chainalysis Rapid is proving beneficial beyond traditional cybercrime cases, aiding agencies in fraud, financial crime, and tax enforcement. This tool enables investigative teams to act swiftly on crypto leads without waiting for a crypto expert, thus broadening its applicability across various sectors.

Starting Out: Building Confidence

For new investigators, the complexity of crypto evidence often leads to hesitation. However, Chainalysis Rapid lowers the barriers to entry, allowing them to engage with crypto investigations confidently. Pester observed that the tool provides an accessible way for investigators to start analyzing crypto data, thereby building expertise over time.

Key Takeaways: Benefits of Chainalysis Rapid

On the Scene: Enables instant lookup and triage of crypto addresses.

Enables instant lookup and triage of crypto addresses. Reduce Backlogs: Frees up specialists by filtering routine leads.

Frees up specialists by filtering routine leads. Accessible to All: Requires minimal training with plain-language results.

Requires minimal training with plain-language results. Trusted Intelligence: Provides attribution and risk context unavailable on block explorers.

Provides attribution and risk context unavailable on block explorers. Whole-of-Government Use: Applicable across cybercrime, drug enforcement, and financial authorities.

As cryptocurrency crime persists, Chainalysis Rapid offers a powerful solution to keep investigations moving forward. Public sector entities with an existing Chainalysis Investigations package may already have access to this tool. For further details, visit the official Chainalysis website.

