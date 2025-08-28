DeAgentAI receives strategic investment from Valkyrie Fund, bringing its cumulative funding to over US$10 million

PANews reported on August 28 that according to official news, the on-chain AI Agent infrastructure project DeAgentAI announced that it has received strategic investment from the well-known Silicon Valley venture capital firm Valkyrie Fund, and the cumulative financing amount has exceeded 10 million US dollars.
Valkyrie Fund focuses on AI infrastructure, energy, and encryption, and has previously invested in well-known projects such as Chemix, Ferveret, and exaBITS. This financing will help DeAgentAI optimize computing costs and efficiency, accelerating the implementation of AI agent infrastructure.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.