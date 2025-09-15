DEAL Mining highlights cloud mining over solo mining

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

A rare solo miner recently won a Bitcoin block reward, underscoring why cloud mining is becoming the more practical choice for everyday investors.

In the cryptocurrency world, mining a Bitcoin block solo is as rare as winning the jackpot. At 4:48:18 AM (UTC) on June 5, 2025, a solo miner named “Solo CK” successfully mined Bitcoin block #899,826, competing against a network-wide hashrate exceeding 600 exahashes per second (EH/s), earning a reward of 3.151 BTC (worth approximately $330,000 at the time).

This story is astonishing, but it also illustrates a reality: the success rate of solo Bitcoin mining is extremely low, and the costs are extremely high. In contrast, cloud mining platforms are becoming a more rational choice for investors seeking regular returns.

In the current Bitcoin network environment:

The probability of success is extremely low: Unless people own hundreds of high-end ASIC miners like the Antminer S21 or WhatsMiner M60, the chances of success are practically zero.

The costs are extremely high: Purchasing the mining machines, maintaining the computer room, and electricity costs can easily reach tens or even millions of dollars.

The returns are unpredictable: Even after years of operation, you may not mine a single complete block.

Therefore, most people join mining pools like F2Pool, AntPool, and ViaBTC in exchange for a stable, small return.

Unlike the “lottery-like” approach of individual mining, the DEAL Mining cloud mining platform allows investors to enjoy daily returns without the burden of mining machines or electricity.

Advantages of the platform

Daily returns + principal return at maturity: Transparent and traceable, independent of Bitcoin price fluctuations.

Low barrier to entry: Starting with just $100, new users receive a $15 free computing power bonus upon registration.

Long-term stability: While users won’t get rich overnight, they can accumulate substantial returns over time, with a steadily growing passive income.

Multi-currency support: In addition to BTC, the platform also offers mining contracts for ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and more.

DEAL Mining, founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, has served over 6.9 million users worldwide, covering over 200 countries and regions.

Compliance: Holds a US FinCEN MSB license, ensuring the security of funds.

Strategic partnership: Deeply collaborates with Bitmain, a global mining giant, to ensure computing power supply.

Green energy driven: Data centers are powered by renewable energy, meeting ESG sustainability standards.

Intelligent AI computing power scheduling: Optimizes mining efficiency in real time, increasing return on investment.

All contracts follow the “daily income + principal return” model, and the income process is open and transparent.

Register an account: Users can visit dealmining.com to complete the registration process in minutes, and new users will receive $15 in free hashrate. Choose a contract: Next, users can select the right BTC, XRP, or ETH cloud mining contract based on their budget. Start earning: Users can start mining immediately after contract activation, with daily earnings credited to their account. Once the account reaches $100, they can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

Steady progress leads to long-term success

The “Solo CK” story demonstrates Bitcoin’s spirit of decentralization and free participation, but it also illustrates the extreme difficulty of solo mining. In contrast, DEAL Mining cloud mining contracts offer everyday investors a low-barrier and long-term passive income stream.

