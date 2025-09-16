DEAL Mining Launches XRP Cloud Mining Contracts

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:43
As the global cryptocurrency market heats up, XRP is showing a new upward trend, driven by cross-border payments and institutional adoption. Recently, XRP’s market activity has continued to rise, with daily trading volumes hitting record highs, making it a focal point for investors. Against this backdrop, DEAL Mining, a renowned UK cloud mining platform, announced the launch of new XRP cloud mining investment contracts, offering users a new option with low barriers to entry, high transparency, and daily settlement.

Investment Opportunities in XRP’s Upward Trend

XRP has long been a key crypto asset in cross-border payments. With increasing institutional adoption and the expansion of payment networks, market demand for XRP has grown significantly. Investors generally believe this trend provides solid support for XRP’s price appreciation.

However, while buying XRP directly allows for participation in price increases, it remains subject to price volatility and market sentiment. In contrast, XRP cloud mining contracts offer investors an alternative: providing daily settlement while aligning with the broader market trend.

Investor Benefits and Assistance

DEAL Mining’s XRP cloud mining investment contracts offer users the following advantages in the current environment:

  • Daily settlement: Users receive results without having to wait for market price movements.
  • Risk reduction: Principal is returned upon contract maturity, effectively alleviating the pressure of large price fluctuations.
  • Easy entry: No mining machine or technical background required; new users can register and receive $15 in free computing power.
  • Diversification: Beyond mainstream currencies like BTC and ETH, investors can diversify their portfolios through XRP investment contracts.
  • 24/7 support: The platform provides 24/7 online customer support, ensuring users receive professional answers and assistance at any time.

Company Background

DEAL Mining, founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, currently has over 6.9 million users in over 200 countries and regions.

The platform has obtained a FinCEN MSB license in the United States and maintains a strategic partnership with Bitmain, a world-renowned mining equipment manufacturer. Leveraging its regulatory compliance, green energy-powered data centers, and highly transparent contractual mechanisms, DEAL Mining has become a leading global cloud mining service provider.

Contract Product Introduction

DEAL Mining offers a variety of flexible cloud computing power contracts, covering BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, USDT and other currencies. The following are contract examples:

Contract PlanInvestment ($)Daily Profit ($)DurationTotal Profit ($)
M30s++1004.02 Days8
A1326-109T 5006.05 Days30
M601,00012.610 Days126
S21 Pro3,50046.220 Days924
S21 XP+ Hyd15,000247.536 Days8,910
ANTSPACE HW5100,0001,930.045 Days86,850

All contracts follow the same model: daily profit distribution + principal return at maturity. The profit process is transparent and traceable, allowing users to easily track their earnings in real time.

(Click here for more details on the company’s full contract)

Registration Process

Investors can start XRP cloud mining in just three steps:

  1. Register an account: Visit dealmining.com and complete the registration in minutes. New users will immediately receive a $15 hashrate bonus.
  1. Choose a contract: Select the appropriate XRP cloud mining contract based on your budget and investment goals. The system will automatically convert the cryptocurrency and calculate your returns.
  1. Start mining: Mining begins immediately after contract activation. Settlement is automatically credited daily. Once your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

Against the backdrop of XRP’s continued strength and rising market demand, DEAL Mining’s XRP cloud mining investment contracts offer investors a new option that balances stability and growth potential. With low barriers to entry, transparent guarantees, daily returns, and principal returns at maturity, DEAL Mining is becoming a leading platform for users  seeking long-term participation in cloud mining.

Visit dealmining.com now to register and receive $15 in free hashrate to begin your XRP cloud mining journey!

DEAL Mining has been featured on GlobeNewswire — read the full article here.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Company Address: Lavender Gardens, London, England

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can XRP itself be mined?



No. Unlike Bitcoin, XRP is not mined. “XRP Cloud Mining Contracts” here refer to contracts that use XRP or other crypto assets to invest in DEAL Mining’s computing power, generating daily returns.

What is the yield rate for DEAL Mining contracts?



Different contracts have different periods and amounts, and daily returns will also vary. Each contract launched by the company is limited and sold while supplies last. However, the platform regularly launches new investment contracts, and specific yield levels are adjusted based on market conditions and mining difficulty.

What are the withdrawal rules? How long does it take for funds to be credited?



You can apply for withdrawals when your account balance reaches $100. We support a variety of major cryptocurrencies (such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, USDT, USDC, etc.). Withdrawals are typically processed within 5 minutes. Q4: Where do DEAL

Mining’s users primarily come from?



DEAL Mining has served over 6.9 million users in over 200 countries and regions worldwide, primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. These users are primarily retail investors, but are also increasingly favored by institutional investors.

What does obtaining a FinCEN MSB license mean?



An MSB license is a money services business license issued by the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This means that DEAL Mining’s business activities in the United States are protected by a regulatory framework, ensuring more compliant and secure user fund flows.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/deal-mining-launches-xrp-mining/

