Debanked to Rebanked? Trumps’s EO to Help End to Unlawful Debanking Practices

Key Takeaways

Following Trump’s debanking EO, the SBA orders lenders to end unlawful “debanking” practices and reinstate wrongfully denied customers

The action targets discriminatory banking under Obama and Biden-era practices (Operation Chokepoint 2.0)

Custodia Bank’s Caitlin Long welcomes the news but warns, ‘it’s not over yet’.

For anyone who’s been shunned by their bank because of their politics, religion, or business sector, a new day might be dawning. The Small Business Administration (SBA) has issued a landmark order that could shake up the core of American banking and prevent unlawful debanking practices for good.

For years, stories of lawful businesses and individuals suddenly finding their bank accounts frozen, closed, or simply refused are all too common. Unlawful debanking was particularly prolific during the Operation Chokepoint 2.0 era, when the last administration actively sought to squash the crypto sector once and for all.

You don’t need to be a crypto mogul, gun manufacturer, or outspoken activist to have caught wind of Operation Chokepoint or its aftermath. Under the surface, federal agencies (first Obama’s, then Biden’s) quietly pressured banks.

The result? Gun manufacturers, Christian organizations, crypto exchanges, and even former President Trump found themselves locked out of financial services. “Reputational risk” became the going justification, but for many, it felt like a penalty for thinking or believing differently.

Trump’s Debanking EO and the Weaponization of Banking

Now, thanks to President Trump’s recent executive order, signed with personal skin in this game after his own banking woes, the SBA’s new directive is rewriting the rules.

Administrator Kelly Loeffler didn’t pull any punches. She blasted the weaponization of banking, “against Americans who refused to bend the knee to a partisan ideology.”

In a promise that for some sounds almost revolutionary, she declared:

This isn’t just words on Capitol Hill. Banks have until December 5, 2025, to comply. They need to identify victims of politicized or unlawful debanking, reinstate qualified customers, and provide clear notification to those clients that their access to financial services has been restored. Miss the mark, and lenders risk losing their good standing with the SBA and facing serious repercussions.

This is a punchy policy with real teeth. The order demands lenders hunt down both formal and informal policies that encouraged or enforced debanking. They must make reasonable efforts to reinstate previous clients, notify them of their revived options, and send reports to the SBA by January 5, 2026.

Unlawful Debanking Over for Crypto Companies

For crypto businesses, this is more than bureaucratic drama. It’s personal. Ask Caitlin Long, founder of Wyoming’s Custodia Bank and a champion for banking fairness. Long has become synonymous with the struggle for crypto-friendly banking in the U.S., and she’s lived every moment of it.

From being denied a master account by the Federal Reserve (with more than two dozen banks saying “no” just for holding Bitcoin) to public sparring matches with entrenched regulators, Long’s journey reads like a persistence playbook. Custodia has faced regulatory brick walls, not because it was unsound, but because its very business serving legal crypto customers was stamped as an “unacceptable risk” by the old guard.

While Long welcomed the news of the SBA’s order, she warned, “it’s not over yet,” and pointed out that we still need to see bank accounts reinstated “en masse,” serious due-process safeguards in force at the federal banking agencies, and legally-eligible crypto companies get Fed master accounts.

Crypto companies that have been debanked will be watching closely over the coming months. Banks that failed can now redeem themselves, victims might finally get justice, and unlawful debanking might become a thing of the past. As Long commented:

We can only hope this is the case.