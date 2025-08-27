deBridge Adds Tron Support for Real-Time Cross-Chain USDT Transfers

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:28
Binance Coin
BNB$861.66+1.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.05792+0.39%
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002199+6.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10233+6.14%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22819+4.56%

Key Points:

  • deBridge adds Tron support, enabling real-time swaps with Ethereum, Solana, and 25+ chains.
  • Tron now routes over $23B daily, hosting nearly 50% of global USDT supply.
  • Whale transactions on Tron rose from 1.23M to 1.43M monthly in 2025, indicating growing confidence.

deBridge has completed a full integration of the Tron network, enabling real-time asset transfers across 25+ supported blockchains. The rollout links Tron to Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, while supporting low-slippage, MEV-protected swaps.

The integration allows direct asset routing between Tron and other chains, positioning Tron as fully interoperable within the multichain DeFi ecosystem. With this upgrade, users can settle complex cross-chain interactions in a single transaction using deBridge APIs.

Tron currently hosts nearly 81.4 billion USDT, almost half of Tether’s total supply, according to The Block’s latest data. Connecting this liquidity pool through deBridge opens new routes for stablecoin movement across chains.

The protocol does not rely on traditional wrapped-token models, which often present security risks. Instead, it uses a secure infrastructure that enables asset custody, authenticated messaging, and fast settlement.

Expanded Liquidity and Developer Access Across DeFi

The integration transforms Tron into a liquidity gateway for users and developers across emerging and mature blockchain markets. Tron supports over 327 million accounts and processes more than $23 billion in daily transfers.

With its fast block times and high throughput, Tron now supports instant access to dApps and liquidity through deBridge’s bridging system. Developers can build and integrate dApps across Tron and other chains connected to the network.

Three key features underpin the integration: secure asset transfers, cross-chain messaging, and composable dApp functionality. deBridge’s bridging model enables interoperability without compromising transaction speed or user security.

Builders can now leverage deBridge IaaS, a subscription-based interoperability platform, to connect any EVM or SVM-compatible chain to Tron. This expands cross-chain access without requiring token wrapping or liquidity fragmentation.

Tron’s low-fee environment and mobile-friendly wallet infrastructure continue attracting users in developing economies. The deBridge connection further strengthens Tron’s position in global stablecoin and DeFi markets.

Whale Activity on Tron Reflects Growing Institutional Confidence

Whale transaction volumes on Tron have steadily increased throughout 2025, signaling rising confidence from large-scale participants. Since January, the average monthly whale transactions climbed from 1.23 million to 1.43 million.

TRX Whales : Source : CryptoQuant

The yearly average has also increased, moving from 1.20 million to 1.32 million over the same period. This growth coincides with deeper network utility and expanded DeFi participation.

Large holders appear to be leveraging Tron’s efficiency and new cross-chain access for higher-volume transfers. Increased whale activity often reflects strong institutional sentiment in blockchain ecosystems.

With stablecoin liquidity, cross-chain support, and consistent user growth, Tron is gaining relevance in the broader multichain finance landscape. deBridge’s integration adds further utility and scalability to this momentum.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/debridge-adds-tron-support-for-real-time/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media also signed a separate deal with Crypto.com to integrate CRO into its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.515+4.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01341+6.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0176-10.12%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:17
Partager
Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum is undergoing a major price overhaul in its fortunes right now and has just managed to end an 8-year downward trend against Bitcoin.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,242.75+0.76%
Major
MAJOR$0.16264+4.35%
Ethereum
ETH$4,604.59+4.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:22
Partager
Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eclipse Labs, de ontwikkelaar achter de Layer 2 oplossing heeft een ingrijpende wijziging aangekondigd. Kort na de lancering van zijn eigen token (Ticker: ES) voert het bedrijf een flinke reorganisatie door waarbij 65% van het personeel de organisatie moet verlaten. Tegelijkertijd stapt oprichter en voormalig CEO Vijay Chetty, beter bekend als Litquidity, vrijwillig op en neemt Sydney Huang het roer over. Reorganisatie na de token generation event De drastische ingreep volgt enkele weken na de token generation event van Eclipse. Sinds de lancering heeft ES meer dan 65% van zijn waarde verloren, met recente dalingen tot rond de $0,15 volgens data van CoinMarketCap. Deze koersdruk weerspiegelt zowel bredere zwakte in de crypto markt als zorgen van investeerders over de toekomst van het project. Bron: CoinMarketCap In een verklaring liet Eclipse weten dat de personeel vermindering nodig is om geld in lijn te brengen met de nieuwe strategie. Volgens de aankondiging gaat de focus minder liggen op infrastructuur voor externe ontwikkelaars en meer op het zelf ontwikkelen van een breakout applicatie die gebruikers direct naar het platform moet trekken. De nieuwe koers onder Sydney Huang Met de benoeming van Sydney Huang kiest Eclipse Labs voor een leider die al bekend is met de interne dynamiek van het bedrijf. Huang werkte eerder als product lead en benadrukte dat de oorspronkelijke missie overeind blijft, maar dat de aanpak verandert. Today, Eclipse Labs announced team and leadership changes to align with a new direction post-TGE. Over the past months, we’ve explored opportunities for application development on the network. Going forward, we’ll prioritize building a breakout application on top of Eclipse’s L2… — Eclipse (,) (@EclipseFND) August 25, 2025 De volgende fase draait om eindgebruikers verklaarde Huang. We willen niet alleen de tools bieden, maar ook zelf de applicaties bouwen die de kracht van ons Layer 2-netwerk laten zien. Die koerswijziging markeert een verschuiving van technische ontwikkeling naar een meer productgerichte benadering. Terwijl het netwerk technisch gezien nog steeds wordt doorontwikkeld, gaat een groter deel van het geld naar het bouwen van toepassingen die het verschil kunnen maken in adoptie. Signalen voor de bredere markt Dat een prominente Layer 2 speler zo’n groot deel van zijn personeelsbestand ontslaat, roept vragen op in de bredere crypto community. Dergelijke ingrepen worden vaak gezien als signaal van interne spanningen, financiële druk of een strategische heroriëntatie. In het geval van Eclipse lijkt vooral de combinatie van een teleurstellende token lancering en de noodzaak om investeerders vertrouwen terug te winnen een rol te spelen. Ook de timing valt op. De reorganisatie kwam op hetzelfde moment dat de crypto markt in zijn geheel negatief was, met Bitcoin die kortstondig onder de belangrijke grens van $110.000 dook. Vooruitblik voor Eclipse en ES Voor holders van de ES blijft de onzekerheid groot. De koers staat onder druk en analisten waarschuwen dat het herstel tijd kan kosten. Toch benadrukt het team dat de lange termijn plannen overeind blijven. Met een personeelsbestand en een nieuwe CEO wil Eclipse een nieuwe applicatie ontwikkelen die de kracht van zijn Ethereum rollup met Solana VM demonstreert. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01341+6.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.012666+4.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

XRP Tarih Yazıyor! XRP, CME’de Sadece Üç Ayda Rekor Kırdı! İşte Detaylar…

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May