Decentralized Infrastructure Dolutions For Web3 Applications

Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency project that focuses on providing decentralized infrastructure solutions for Web3 applications, blockchain networks, and developers.



Ankr offers a decentralized cloud computing platform that enables users to deploy and manage nodes for various blockchain networks and applications. It allows users to host nodes for popular blockchain networks without the need for specialized hardware or technical expertise. This feature helps to share the idle computing resources, creating a distributed network that can be leveraged by decentralized applications and services.



Developers can access blockchain networks and resources through Ankr’s platform, making it easier to build and deploy applications that require interactions with different blockchains.

Staking and DeFi



Ankr provides staking services for certain proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains, allowing users to participate in staking and earn rewards.



ANKR is the native utility token of the Ankr ecosystem. It may have various use cases, such as paying for services, participating in network governance, and accessing premium features.









