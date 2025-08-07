Decentralized prediction market Bayes Market completes $2 million strategic round of financing

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Chainwire, the decentralized prediction market Bayes Market announced the completion of a US$2 million strategic round of financing, with participation from Singapore funds GreenVision Fund, Jkapital Ltd and Bearcat. Bayes Labs is currently focusing on the Asian market. The new funds will be used to optimize the decentralized intelligent prediction participation framework and accelerate product development, regional expansion and user growth.