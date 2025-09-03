DeepSeek AI Predicts $5 Target for XRP in 2025 – Here’s Why $BEST Could Be the Real Winner

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 17:05
T
T$0.01615+0.93%
DEEPSEEK
DEEPSEEK$0.000483+7.09%
REAL
REAL$0.06051+5.17%
MORE
MORE$0.09962+3.19%
XRP
XRP$2.8556+1.91%
HERE
HERE$0.000299+42.38%
AI
AI$0.125-1.02%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755--%



















































As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep.

He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are.

Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software.

When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/deepseek-predicts-xrp-5-best-wallet-token-real-winner/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
TRUMP
TRUMP$8.421+0.29%
BTC
BTC$111,547.31+1.44%
EVER
EVER$0.0098+3.70%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Partager
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
JUNE
JUNE$0.1555+101.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Partager
UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Users can now pay in AED stablecoin for Al Naimi Advocates services. UAE stablecoin payments is growing entering even the airline and real estate sector.
REAL
REAL$0.06062+5.26%
AL
AL$0.0782+0.12%
NOW
NOW$0.00752-4.44%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 17:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Kaito AI: AI video protocol Everlyn will be launched on Capital Launchpad on September 4th

WLFI Faces Crucial Resistance: Can It Break $0.26 or Fall Further?