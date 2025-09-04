DeepSeek Plans AI Agent Release by 2025 Year-End

Key Points: DeepSeek announces AI Agent release, addressing market goals by end of 2025.

No leadership publicly commented on the release.

Market reactions focus on API pricing impacts and AI industry competition.

DeepSeek, a leading AI firm in China, plans to launch an AI Agent by the end of 2025 as reported by market sources on September 4.

The release reflects DeepSeek’s aggressive strategy in AI, impacting market pricing and potentially influencing AI-related blockchain token trends.

DeepSeek Aims to Leverage Chinese AI Chips by 2025

DeepSeek has articulated its ambitions to roll out an AI Agent by the end of 2025, building on its existing technology and aligning with its product roadmap. According to market sources from September 4, this development will enhance DeepSeek’s role in the AI landscape, leveraging previous models like R1 and V3/V3.1, known for scalable AI advancements.

Significant changes emerge from DeepSeek’s plan to align its development goals with newer AI technologies, particularly the integration with next-generation Chinese AI chips. This aims to enhance AI capacity and functionality, potentially sharing advantages for broader applications, leading to possible reshaping of the AI service’s future landscape.

While broader market reactions are yet to be fully realized, DeepSeek’s announcement has garnered industry interest regarding the update in API pricing, effective from September 5. This decision mainly impacts current and future API users. As of now, no direct comments from regulatory authorities or core AI pioneers have been officially recorded.

API Pricing and Market Dynamics Under Scrutiny

Did you know? DeepSeek’s release strategy often follows its prominent product cycles like the V3 model, which previously set benchmarks that influenced subsequent AI developments, highlighting China’s growing role in global AI evolution.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) currently trades at $0.61 with a market capitalization of approximately $1,435,780,060. The token experienced a 24-hour price decline of 2.09%, with a trading volume of $62,377,503, showing a decrease of 13.20%. Over recent months, FET has faced downward trends, indicating broader market pressures.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance(FET), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:38 UTC on September 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysis from the Coincu research team continues to observe potential impacts of such AI advancements on the decentralized tech economy. These developments propose shifting dynamics in competitive AI services, with regulatory measures likely playing a role as AI integration progresses. DeepSeek’s trajectory could inspire further technological investments or adjustments in AI-focused sectors.