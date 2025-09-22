Deepseek Predicts XRP Price and Recommends Best Crypto to Buy Next

Within the first 90 minutes, the XRP ETF saw $24M in trading volume.

By market close, the figure had surged to $37.75M – the highest first-day volume ever for a crypto ETF.

But does AI share investors’ optimism? Let’s ask Deepseek.

How High Can XRP Go This Season

For years, traditional investors have watched the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency. XRP’s cross-border payment solutions have been crucial in boosting crypto’s credibility in global finance.

But Ripple’s drawn-out legal battle with the SEC pushed them away, as XRP’s sluggish price action over the last few years shows.

Now that the regulatory atmosphere is clearing up, especially in the US, retail and institutional interest in the project is taking off. ETFs further pull traditional investors into the market by lowering the technical barriers.

According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the record-breaking debut of the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF was semi-shocking.

Deepseek’s optimistic XRP price outlook is rooted in these two factors:

More regulatory clarity. Possibility of more ETF launches.

It expects the altcoin giant to reach $4 by year’s end, citing five key monthly technical indicators that support the prediction.

Still, limiting a portfolio to just one asset is rarely a good idea. Diversification is essential for managing risk and increasing profitability.

Early-stage cryptocurrencies with steady technological advancements and a growing community support, in particular, can potentially deliver multiplefold returns to a portfolio.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Layer-2 Magic on Bitcoin Secures $17.5M

Interestingly, Deepseek’s top crypto pick for Uptober is not a blue-chip coin like XRP.

Instead, it recommends a viral coin that is still in its early phases.

Many investors might be familiar with Bitcoin Hyper, the new layer-2 solution for Bitcoin that has already raised $17.5M in its hot presale. Whales have begun circling the project, with one wallet securing tokens worth $161.3K last month.

The project is becoming increasingly popular for its unique Bitcoin upgrade that enhances speed and programmability without sacrificing security.

Here is how it works.

The SVM allows for ultra-fast smart contract execution on the network with nearly zero gas fees, addressing the Bitcoin blockchain’s main limitations.

Alternatively, Bitcoin Hyper makes Bitcoin compatible with Web3. Like XRP, it is among the top crypto infrastructure projects to watch this season.

And unlike most early-stage cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin Hyper is not stuck in the idea stage. It shows steady technical progress, building confidence in its future.

So it makes sense why Bitcoin maxis are hurrying to secure the project’s native token $HYPER for low prices before it is listed on crypto exchanges. Our Bitcoin Hyperprice prediction suggests that the altcoin could skyrocket 16x after its TGE if development continues steadily.

Currently, $HYPER is selling for just $0.012955. To secure the presale deal at 66% dynamic passive income APY, visit the official Bitcoin Hyper presale website.

2. Chainlink ($LINK) – Powering the Future of AI and Blockchain

The next best cryptocurrency to buy now, according to Deepseek, is Chainlink. Like $XRP, $LINK is a blue-chip utility coin that has established high market relevance through Oracle services, data feeds, and CCIP for cross-chain communication.

While many crypto projects fear regulations, Chainlink is one of the few that could thrive in a regulated DeFi market, where demand for auditable and real-time data feeds is increasing.

The mainstream adoption of AI tools, in addition, requires a reliable bridge between TradFi and DeFi.

AI agents will require blockchain infrastructure to gather trustworthy data and earn user confidence. Chainlink naturally aligns with this developing future by providing tamper-proof data.

With increased regulatory clarity in the crypto space, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more institutional interest in $LINK over the coming months. The fact that the coin is still trading nearly 60% below its all-time high adds to its attractiveness.

For a closer look at Chainlink’s historic and current price performance, check out the coin on CoinMarketCap.

3. Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Where Doge Mania Meets High Upside

Utility coins like XRP, Bitcoin Hyper, and Chainlink show much promise as Web3 gains more credibility. However, if we consider the effort-to-result ratio, meme coins are clear winners in the crypto market.

The key to success in the meme coin market lies in uncovering underrated gems early. We asked AI to give us a head start in this hunt.

Deepseek recommends Maxi Doge – Doge’s younger, gym-bro cousin.

Maxi Doge’s life is all about leverage, risk, and hype at this stage, as he is committed to retiring at 22, though crypto success still eludes him.

He has taken the first major step toward his dreams with the ongoing $MAXI presale.

Why $MAXI out of all new meme coins?

Deepseek points to the project’s cleverly engaging story set in the Doge universe.

In addition to the spot XRP ETF, REX-Osprey launched the first US Dogecoin ETF last week. Any meme coin that successfully rides the DOGE narrative stands to gain this season, and $MAXI ticks all the right boxes.

Moreover, having raised $2.4M in its presale already, there is clear community interest in Maxi Doge.

Visit the official website to buy the token at just $0.0002585 for a juicy 137% staking APY.

Like the Bitcoin Hyper presale, it undergoes gradual price increases with each new presale stage.

