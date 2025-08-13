DEF-AI 2025, the largest conference on Web3 and AI in the region, to be held in Tbilisi

on September 19, Tbilisi will host a large-scale conference DEF-AI 2025.

The event will feature expert presentations, panel discussions, and networking.

The main sponsor of this year’s event is Tether.

DEF-AI 2025, a large-scale event in the field of Web3 and artificial intelligence (AI) organized by DGFI Conference team, will take place on September 19, 2025, at Republic Event Hall in Tbilisi.

This is the fourth edition of the conference, which has become a leading platform for innovators, industry leaders, and professionals working at the intersection of Web3 and AI. It is expected to become the largest event of its kind in the region, according to the organizers.

The main sponsor of the event will be Tether, one of the leaders in the stablecoin industry. The conference will focus on the integration of Web3 and AI, the future of digital finance, blockchain, tokenization, and their practical interaction.

The organizers claim that over the years, the event has gathered more than 10,000 participants: startup founders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts. All of them come to share their experiences and shape the decentralized economy together.

The DEF-AI 2025 program includes panel discussions, reports from industry experts, as well as exclusive side events and networking zones. It gives participants the opportunity to meet key players in the Web3 and AI industry.

Tickets are already on sale.

