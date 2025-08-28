The Defi Education Fund and 111 institutions sent a letter to Congress requesting explicit protections for blockchain developers in upcoming regulations. The coalition stressed that without these protections, it “cannot support a market-structure bill.” 112-Institution Defi Coalition Pushes Congress for Blockchain Development Protections Institutions are taking action to ensure the future of blockchain development in […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/defi-coalition-asks-congress-to-implement-protections-for-developers-in-upcoming-legislation/