DeFi Corp Adds $117M in Solana — Could SOL Rally Back Toward $280?

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/06 03:00
SIX
SIX$0.0214-0.13%
Solana
SOL$203.1-0.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.117+1.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00159-1.79%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03664+0.90%

DeFi Corp recently made a notable move by injecting $117 million into Solana. This significant investment has sparked curiosity about Solana's future performance. The big question now is whether this influx of funds will drive Solana's value back to its previous highs. Find out which other coins show promise for growth in the current market.

Solana on the Move: Could SOL Surpass New Heights Soon?

Source: tradingview 

Solana is trading between a high $180s to low $210s right now. It has shown strong growth, rising over 50% in the past six months. Its current upwards trend is maintaining a 25% boost in just the last month. The price seems to be gearing up for a test against resistance at the low $230s. If it breaks through, it might aim for the mid-$260s. Meanwhile, support sits comfortably in the high $160s. With indicators signaling strength, Solana is positioned well for potential growth. Stay tuned as it might climb beyond its current limits in the coming days or weeks.

Conclusion

The recent investment of $117 million in Solana by DeFi Corp suggests strong confidence in SOL's potential. This large influx of capital could stimulate further interest and drive up the price. Historical trends show that significant investments often lead to substantial price movements. SOL previously reached highs around $280, and this new development might help it aim for those levels again. After observing these dynamics, it is conceivable to expect an upward trajectory in SOL's value. The market will now watch whether this investment can maintain momentum and push past previous peaks.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are offering a unique angle in the crypto market. From real-world asset integration to innovative mine-to-earn mechanics and scalable on-chain data solutions, these coins are building strong narratives that could catch fire if altseason truly kicks in Crypto’s Next Phase: Expert Picks the Top Cryptos to Buy Now The crypto market is entering a pivotal phase, with major developments unfolding across technology, regulation, and adoption. The U.S. government is taking bold steps to put economic data directly on-chain, signaling an unprecedented move toward transparency in financial reporting. On the institutional front, Ondo Finance is bridging traditional markets with crypto by launching tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum, opening the door for broader access to equities in decentralized ecosystems. Source – Ondo Finance on X Bitwise, a leading digital asset manager, has also released a striking forecast, projecting Bitcoin could hit $1.3 million by 2035. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to host a conference on DeFi, stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate, and the launch of Trump’s World Liberty token has sparked heated debate. Together, these developments highlight the growing convergence of innovation, politics, and regulation, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors and builders navigating this rapidly evolving space. Amid these shifts, this article highlights the best cryptos to buy now as shared by crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, whose full analysis is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel. Epic Chain (EPIC) Epic Chain is…
Union
U$0.00955-17.95%
RealLink
REAL$0.06005+0.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323+0.61%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:53
Partager
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-1.85%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012128+30.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1505+54.04%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

President Aleksandr Lukashenko reportedly issued an ultimatum to his government, demanding long-overdue cryptocurrency oversight mechanisms after a state audit revealed half of all citizen investments sent abroad fail to return. On September 5, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported that during…
SentraNet
SENT$0.000027+35.00%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/06 04:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure