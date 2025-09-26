BNB Chain-based Aster has rolled out an aggressive points program tied to trading, minting, and holding on its exchange. The […] The post DeFi Derivatives Enter New Era With Aster Dominating $70B Market Surge appeared first on Coindoo.BNB Chain-based Aster has rolled out an aggressive points program tied to trading, minting, and holding on its exchange. The […] The post DeFi Derivatives Enter New Era With Aster Dominating $70B Market Surge appeared first on Coindoo.

DeFi Derivatives Enter New Era With Aster Dominating $70B Market Surge

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/26 01:00
DeFi
DEFI$0.001574-7.08%
ERA
ERA$0.5493-8.79%
Aster
ASTER$1.9308-14.52%
Binance Coin
BNB$956.32-5.63%

BNB Chain-based Aster has rolled out an aggressive points program tied to trading, minting, and holding on its exchange. The promise of a future airdrop has ignited frenzied activity across the platform, with community members quick to compare the current mania to past crypto incentive booms like 2018’s fee-mining rush and the DeFi summer of 2021. Some users are already warning newcomers that high volumes don’t necessarily equal sustainable growth.

Records Fall Across the Sector

Against this backdrop, perpetual DEX activity has gone parabolic. Earlier this week, sector-wide trading volumes climbed from $52 billion on Tuesday to $67 billion on Wednesday, before smashing through the $70 billion ceiling on Thursday. Aster commanded more than half of that action, clearing nearly $36 billion in a single day. Competitors such as Hyperliquid and Lighter, despite logging over $10 billion apiece, were left in the dust.

Aster’s Meteoric Rise

Since launching, Aster has quickly built up market depth. Within days, its open interest surged to $1.25 billion and total value locked more than doubled, surpassing $2 billion. What began with sub-$500 million daily turnover on launch week ballooned to volumes measured in the tens of billions, transforming the newcomer into the dominant force in decentralized perpetuals almost overnight.

READ MORE:

SEC Approves Hashdex Crypto Index ETF With XRP, Solana, and Stellar

What Comes Next?

The pace of growth has some analysts questioning how much of the activity is genuine demand versus short-term incentive farming. Still, the numbers signal that decentralized perpetuals are entering a new era. If Aster can sustain even a fraction of its current momentum once the rewards taper, the platform may establish itself as a long-term heavyweight in DeFi derivatives.

For now, one thing is clear: incentive-fueled or not, perpetual DEXs are setting records that edge them closer to rivaling centralized exchanges in scale and liquidity.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post DeFi Derivatives Enter New Era With Aster Dominating $70B Market Surge appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07793-8.04%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000505-12.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1144-10.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002192-8.32%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Partager
What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Hey crypto enthusiasts, have you ever thought about purchasing an NFT? Do you know one thing? NFT offers various benefits to users, and its use cases are long and wide-ranging. Applications for NFTs exist in distinct fields such as real estate, domain names, music, and visual arts. Despite the bright future of NFTs, it is ... Read more The post What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004342-0.61%
Everscale
EVER$0.01614-5.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.05971-6.99%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 02:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Ripple’s XRP ETF Countdown: Could This Be the Spark for a $5–$7 Surge?

SharpLink Partners with Superstate to Launch Tokenized SBET on Ethereum