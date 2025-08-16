DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/16 03:24

DeFi Development Corp. is expanding its Solana holdings with the latest 110,000 SOL purchase.

Summary
  • DeFi Development Corp. has increased its Solana treasury holdings to $273M
  • Lastest acquisition amounted to 110,000 SOL, worth about $22 million
  • The company’s Solana per share metric rose 9%

DeFi Dev Corp is rapidly accumulating Solana (SOL) as its treasury asset. On Friday, August 15, DeFi Development Corp. announced the purchase of another 110,000 SOL, worth about $22 million. The latest acquisition put its holdings at 1,420,173 SOL, currently valued at around $273 million.

As a result, the firm’s key metric, Solana per share, rose 9% to 0.0675 as of August 14. Moreover, the metric has risen 48% over the past 30 days, showcasing the firm’s aggressive accumulation strategy.

The Solana per share metric represents the value of Solana holdings divided by the number of the company’s shares. Critically, the metric also represents investors’ exposure to Solana, which is the main reason why investors buy the stock.

The company will immediately stake its Solana holdings to generate yield. This positions it to passively increase its holdings further, alongside other yield-generating activities.

DeFi Dev Corp is rapidly increasing SOL holdings

DeFi Development Corp is one of the most aggressive players among crypto treasury firms. On July 22, the company held just under 1 million SOL tokens, while its holdings are now at 1,420,173 SOL.

The firm is increasing its balance sheet through a combination of debt and equity financing. On June 12, the firm secured a $5 billion line of credit to accumulate SOL tokens when market conditions are favorable.

This means the firm has access to enough capital to massively expand its Solana treasury reserves. At current prices, $5 billion is equivalent to about 27 million SOL, while the company still holds only 1.42 million.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1781-0.39%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001882+10.51%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.43%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01825-4.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end