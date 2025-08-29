DeFi Dev Corp lifts Solana treasury to $317m with new purchase

DeFi Development Corp. has deployed another $77 million from its equity raise into Solana, bringing its total holdings to a staggering 1.83 million tokens. This move intensifies its high-profile bet on crypto as a core corporate asset.

The newly acquired tokens will be staked across validators, including its own, to generate native yield.

The company reports a Solana-per-share metric of 0.0864, or $17.52, and expects growth to hold despite potential dilution.

According to a press release dated August 28, DeFi Development Corp. has acquired an additional 407,247 Solana (SOL) tokens, valued at approximately $77 million. The purchase, executed at an average price of $188.98 per token, was funded directly from the company’s recent equity financing round.

The latest buy boosts DeFi Development’s total Solana holdings to 1,831,011 tokens, solidifying its unique position as a publicly-traded entity with a treasury primarily denominated in the digital asset. Furthermore, the company confirmed that over $40 million remains available for future SOL acquisitions and treasury operations.

A 29% boost underscores long-term Solana strategy

The latest acquisition represents a 29 percent jump from DeFi Dev Corp’s prior balance of 1.42 million tokens. That increase lifts its Solana exposure to roughly $371 million at current valuations, impacting both market liquidity and perception.

Per the statement, the newly acquired SOL will be held long-term and staked across a variety of validators. Crucially, this includes delegating a portion to DeFi Dev Corp.’s own validator infrastructure. This is a key operational detail that moves beyond passive speculation.

By staking, the company actively generates native yield, aiming to compound its holdings organically through network rewards. This approach transforms their treasury from a static asset into a productive, revenue-generating engine, leveraging crypto-economics directly on its balance sheet.

For equity investors, the most critical metric remains SOL per Share (SPS). The company reports this figure currently stands at 0.0864, meaning each share of DFDV stock is backed by that amount of SOL, or roughly $17.52 at current valuations.

The press release outlines that on a fully diluted basis, accounting for all warrants from the recent financing, the share count would adjust to approximately 31 million. Despite this potential dilution, the company projects that its ongoing accumulation strategy will prevent the SPS from falling below a baseline of 0.0675, signaling confidence in continued per-share growth as it deploys its remaining $40 million war chest.