DeFi Development Corp. announces $100M share repurchase authorization

Key Takeaways
- DeFi Development Corp. authorized a $100 million share repurchase program.
- The buyback may be funded by capital raised through convertible notes.
DeFi Development Corp., a firm focused on crypto asset acquisitions, today announced a $100 million share repurchase authorization.
The company has been actively raising capital through convertible notes to acquire Solana and execute stock buybacks. By July 2025, the firm had outlined plans for a $100 million capital raise to fund both crypto purchases and share repurchases.
The authorization allows DeFi Development Corp. to buy back up to $100 million of its shares, potentially funded by its recent capital raising efforts. The company has shown particular interest in Solana-based investments amid growing market demand for the blockchain’s ecosystem.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/defi-development-corp-share-repurchase-solana/