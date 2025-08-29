DeFi Development Corp. boosts its Solana holdings by 29% with a $77 million purchase

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 06:26
Solana
SOL$215.23+5.97%
Splintershards
SPS$0.008743+3.99%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.02479+77.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10498+4.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+4.64%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001683+2.24%

DeFi Development Corp. has doubled down on its bet on Solana, scooping up 407,247 SOL, worth about $77 million at current prices. The latest acquisition takes the company’s total holdings to more than 1.83 million SOL, roughly $371 million, and strengthens its claim as one of the largest institutional Solana treasuries in the market. 

The buy was fueled by fresh capital from a recent equity raise, and DeFi Development still has over $40 million from the same raise set aside for future purchases.

DeFi Development’s treasury rose by 29% as a result of this purchase, which has put it in touching distance of the top spot among corporate SOL holders.

DeFi Development opens purse for Solana buys

Before this acquisition, DeFi Development held 1.42 million SOL. The new haul brings its exposure up by nearly a third, pushing its Solana-per-share (SPS) ratio to 0.0864, which equates to $17.52 worth of SOL per share outstanding.

The company currently has around 21 million shares in circulation, though it acknowledged that once warrants from its equity raise are factored in, the figure could rise to roughly 31 million.

Even so, the company mentioned that the SPS ratio should remain comfortably above the previously flagged 0.0675 threshold, meaning shareholders can expect their proportional Solana exposure to hold steady despite future dilution.

The Solana treasury race heats up

DeFi Development’s aggressive move comes as the corporate race to build Solana treasuries gains momentum. Publicly listed firms now hold more than $800 million worth of SOL combined, with names such as Upexi, SOL Strategies, and Torrent Capital, among others, leading the way. Sharps Technology has also signaled plans to join the fray, outlining a $400 million Solana treasury initiative.

Solana treasury rankings as of August 28, with DeFi Development’s yet to be updated. Source: Coingecko

Meanwhile, heavyweight funds like Pantera Capital and Galaxy Digital are circling billion-dollar commitments into Solana infrastructure and ecosystem projects. Together, these moves are contributing massively to cementing Solana’s reputation as the next major battleground for institutional crypto capital, following a wave of corporate adoption that first centered around Bitcoin and later extended to Ethereum.

DeFi Development hitches wagon to Solana

For DeFi Development shareholders, the strategy delivers something simple and direct, and that’s exposure to SOL’s upside. In addition to price appreciation, the company earns staking rewards and validator income by running its own Solana infrastructure, recycling those yields back into the treasury to compound growth.

That said, the approach isn’t without risk. By tying much of its balance sheet to a single digital asset, DeFi Development’s fortunes will rise and fall with Solana’s price swings. The company’s valuation could become just as volatile as the token it holds.

Still, some analysts argue that the timing is in DeFi Development’s favor. Solana has been one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in crypto, with expanding activity in DeFi, NFTs, payments, and enterprise adoption.

Demand for blockspace and validator services continues to climb, giving treasury-heavy firms like DeFi Development a chance to earn both capital gains and recurring income streams if the network sustains its momentum.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/defi-development-solana-treasury-77m-buy/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-4.67%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:47
Partager
Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

The post Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management firm, is starting a Chainlink treasury. The firm will use cash reserves and existing access to capital to acquire LINK. CWD shares jumped nearly 60% on Thursday as the price of LINK itself rose 2.5%. Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management company, saw its stock price skyrocket Thursday after announcing that it has adopted a digital assets treasury strategy that will center on Chainlink (LINK). The firm’s strategy was approved by its board of directors, allowing it to allocate a portion of its treasury to acquire LINK—the token that powers a Chainlink’s oracle network, which brings real-world data to blockchain apps. Caliber will use its balance sheet and existing access to capital to acquire LINK, though the firm has not shared how much it intends to acquire.  “This strategy combines what Caliber already does best—raising and managing capital in private equity real estate funds—with one of the most promising financial technologies of our time,” Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler told Decrypt.  “That technology, Chainlink, is directly applicable to our existing real estate business and it will help us to better automate our real estate value calculations (NAV automation), help better administer our funds, and it can help us potentially provide stronger liquidity options for our suite of private funds,” he added. ﻿ In addition to the digital asset treasury, the board of directors approved the creation of the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board—a group of crypto and blockchain experts that will help guide the firm’s digital asset treasury strategy. Loeffler told Decrypt that the board’s composition would be announced soon.  Shares in Caliber (CWD) are up 59% since the opening bell on Thursday, now trading hands at $2.70. However, the stock has traded down nearly 4% in the last month…
RealLink
REAL$0.05858+1.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335+0.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018908+3.37%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:22
Partager
American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot told Reuters that American Bitcoin’s merger with Gryphon Digital mining is nearly complete.
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Apple expresses concerns over UK's plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market