DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 06:45

DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL).

Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million

The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A. The offering size increased from its initial target.

Net proceeds are estimated at $108.1 million, potentially rising to $132.2 million if purchasers fully exercise a $25 million option. Approximately $75.6 million will fund a prepaid forward stock purchase transaction connected to the offering. The remaining funds are earmarked for general corporate purposes, explicitly including buying more SOL.

According to the release, the notes carry an initial conversion price of $23.11 per share, a 10% premium to DFDV’s July 1 closing price of $21.01. They mature July 1, 2030, with specific redemption options starting July 5, 2026.

The $75.6 million prepaid forward transaction with an initial purchaser is intended to facilitate hedging by note investors. The company did caution, however, that this activity could impact its DFDV stock price and the notes’ effective conversion price.

DeFi Development Corp. maintains a treasury strategy centered on accumulating and compounding solana ( SOL). Its SOL holdings were recently valued at $263 million. The offering is expected to close July 8, pending standard conditions.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1781-0.39%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001882+10.51%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.43%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01825-4.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end