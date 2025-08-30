DeFi Development Corp. Invests $77M in Solana, Eyes Global Growth

TLDR

DeFi Development Corp. acquired 407,247 Solana tokens valued at $77 million on August 28, 2025.

The company now holds a total of 1.83 million Solana tokens, worth $371 million.

DeFi Development Corp. funded the acquisition through an equity raise to ensure long-term capital.

The firm plans to stake the newly acquired tokens to generate validator yield and increase revenue.

DeFi Development Corp. launched its first international expansion with the establishment of DFDV UK.

DeFi Development Corp. announced a major acquisition of 407,247 Solana (SOL) tokens valued at 77 million dollars on August 28, 2025. With this purchase, the firm now holds a total of 1.83 million SOL tokens, worth 371 million dollars. The company emphasized its continued commitment to increasing exposure to Solana as it strengthens its role within the digital asset ecosystem.

DeFi Development Corp. Increases Solana Holdings

DeFi Development Corp. acquired more than 400,000 Solana tokens, growing its total holdings to 1.83 million SOL. Before this purchase, the company held 1.42 million tokens. The recent addition highlights the firm’s strong belief in Solana’s long-term potential as both a financial asset and a technological backbone.

A spokesperson from DeFi Development Corp. explained,

The firm acquired the tokens through an equity raise rather than short-term leverage, signaling its preference for long-term, sustainable capital. The company confirmed that the newly acquired tokens would be staked to generate validator yield, further strengthening its position in Solana’s ecosystem.

The staking strategy not only boosts DeFi Development Corp.’s revenue but also deepens its involvement in the network. Analysts suggest that such moves by corporate treasuries indicate strong institutional confidence, potentially leading to increased capital inflows into Solana. As Solana continues to gain adoption, DeFi Development Corp. positions itself to benefit from both technological and financial growth.

DeFi Development Corp. Expands to the UK and Global Markets

In addition to increasing its Solana holdings, DeFi Development Corp. announced its first international expansion. The company has launched DFDV UK through the strategic acquisition of Cykel AI, marking a significant milestone in its global growth. DeFi Development Corp. now holds a 45% stake in a newly established Solana-focused treasury vehicle, aiming to scale Solana adoption in the UK and beyond.

The company also revealed plans to develop five additional treasury vehicles as part of its Treasury Accelerator strategy. These vehicles are designed to support Solana’s adoption across multiple global markets. DeFi Development Corp. confirmed its commitment to expanding Solana’s presence and fostering broader institutional involvement in the blockchain space.

Through these strategic acquisitions, DeFi Development Corp. seeks further to establish itself as a leading Solana-focused treasury manager globally.

The post DeFi Development Corp. Invests $77M in Solana, Eyes Global Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.