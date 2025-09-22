The increase in on-chain active loans shows a growing number of customers embracing DeFi and also highlights top lending protocols shaping the landscape.The increase in on-chain active loans shows a growing number of customers embracing DeFi and also highlights top lending protocols shaping the landscape.

DeFi Lending Protocols Achieve Record Milestone $8.64 Billion in Active Loans; Contributed by Moonwell, Maple Finance, Ether.Fi, Curve.Fi, Jupiter, & Others

2025/09/22 09:15
DeFi
TOP Network
DeFi lending platforms hit several new milestones last week as many continue to attract investor interest. According to data reported today by market analyst Token Terminal, decentralized finance lending protocols processed $8.64 billion in active loans over the week.  This remarkable performance signifies rising investor enthusiasm in earning profit through lending. As per the data, active loans processed over the last seven days reached $8.64 billion, representing the cumulative value of loans borrowed by customers from decentralized lending platforms.

This number indicates a massive achievement made by prominent platforms, reflecting strong demand for DeFi lending products. It is clear evidence of growing trust and usability within these protocols and the wider decentralized finance space. This impressive growth has been attributed to multiple platforms that have displayed continuous innovation and expansion of their lending offerings.

Top DeFi Lending Platform by Active Loans

Moonwell

As reported in the data, Moonwell is the lending platform that registered the top growth in terms of active loans over the week. It witnessed the highest increase in new loans, with its active loans processed over the period climbing to $187.4 million, a rise of 33.7% from the previous week. Moonwell is a decentralized lending platform built on Polkadot, Moonriver, Moonbeam, and Base network, enabling people to borrow and lend virtual assets with rapid transactions and low costs. A major contributor to this impressive performance is Moonwell’s cross-chain lending, which is recognized for enabling capital efficiency. By allowing people to collateralize assets across numerous networks, Moonwell unlocks large quantities of idle funds. 

Maple Finance

Second on the list is Maple Finance, an institutional capital credit marketplace that provides institutions with on-chain lending offerings and links crypto borrowers with lenders. According to the data, Maple Finance is the second biggest performer in terms of weekly surges in active loans. Customers borrowed $1.7 billion on the platform over the week, an increase of 14.5% from the previous week. This trading activity shows heightened demand for Maple’s lending products, which mainly target businesses and institutions looking for working capital with flexible financing arrangements.

Ether.Fi

Ether.Fi, a decentralized liquid staking platform that allows people to participate in Ethereum staking, is third in the list. As per the data, Ether.fi witnessed a significant increase in active loans, which reached $6.3 million in the last seven days, a surge of 9.4%. This means that the platform is gaining popularity in the lending sector. Besides being a liquid staking protocol, Ether.Fi enables its customers to borrow and lend crypto assets without the involvement of intermediaries like banks. This model has attracted user participation, with Ether.fi offering several benefits for capital growth.

Curve.Fi

Next is Curve.Fi, a DeFi platform that utilizes its Curve Lending subsidiary to enable customers to borrow and lend stablecoins in permissionless markets. As illustrated in the data, Curve.Fi saw a substantial rise in loan debt, hitting $84.4 million over the week, an increase of 6.4%.

Jupiter

Fifth on the list is Jupiter, a DEX built on Solana whose lending platform, Jupiter Lend, is also gaining traction. Based on the data, Jupiter recorded a remarkable surge in active loans, processing $595.8 million over the week, an uptick of 5.7%.  

Other Top Market Performers

Other top lending protocols with outstanding active loans include Venus, Euler, Fluid, Compound, and Silo Finance, as explained in the data.    

This phenomenal achievement not only shows the leading lending protocols but also indicates strong user trust in these platforms. Processing $8.64 billion in active loans over the past week is a clear confirmation of the maturity and huge capability of the DeFi environment. The trading activity highlights a rising international demand for effective, accessible, and transparent investment products.

