“DeFi Needs Its iPhone Moment”: ChangeNOW CSO in CoinEdition Exclusive Interview

In a CoinEdition exclusive, ChangeNOW’s CSO says DeFi needs to prioritize safety to win mainstream trust

She argues for a hybrid “CeDeFi” model that offers an “iPhone-like” experience of simplicity and security

The platform has already frozen millions in stolen funds, proving the model can protect users

CoinEdition Exclusive from CoinFest Asia

BALI, INDONESIA – The future of decentralized finance will be defined by safety and trust, not just by radical freedom. That’s the powerful message from ChangeNOW’s Chief Strategy Officer, Pauline Shangett, who sat down for an exclusive interview with CoinEdition at CoinFest Asia 2025.

As industry leaders gathered to debate the future of DeFi, Shangett argued that for crypto to achieve true mainstream adoption, it must evolve.

“Crypto already gives us freedom, but we should not compromise safety when talking about freedom,” Shangett told CoinEdition, warning that new investors from traditional finance (TradFi) will not tolerate the rampant security breaches and scams that plague the industry.

