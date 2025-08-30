DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

TLDR

dYdX plans Telegram-based trading starting in September to boost user engagement.

The platform plans software upgrades including partner fee shares and faster trading options.

dYdX’s earnings have slid 84% in Q2 2025, signaling challenges despite ambitious updates.

The addition of Telegram trading could help dYdX strengthen its competitive position in DeFi.

Decentralized exchange dYdX has outlined plans to launch a Telegram-based trading feature in its updated 2025 roadmap. This decision comes at a time when the platform is experiencing declining earnings. The new feature, set to roll out in September, follows the acquisition of the social trading app, Pocket Protector.

The move aligns with dYdX’s strategy to tap into Telegram’s massive user base, allowing traders to engage with perpetual swaps directly within the messaging app. This addition reflects a broader trend of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) diversifying their platforms to attract more users. Eddie Zhang, co-founder of Pocket Protector, has joined dYdX as president, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the platform’s position in the competitive DeFi landscape.

dYdX Roadmap: Focus on Latency, User Experience, and Fees

Alongside the Telegram integration, dYdX’s updated roadmap introduces a range of upgrades aimed at reducing trading latency and enhancing user experience. Key additions include a partner fee share program, which will allow partners contributing to liquidity and volume to earn up to 50% of the protocol fees. Additionally, dYdX is introducing new order types such as Scale and TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price) to offer users more control over their trades.

The new features are designed to increase dYdX’s efficiency and user engagement. By improving speed and execution options, the platform aims to offer a more robust experience for traders. Furthermore, the platform will introduce social logins, which could simplify the onboarding process for new users by eliminating the need for seed phrases.

dYdX Faces Earnings Slide Amid Market Challenges

Despite launching an ambitious roadmap, dYdX has faced significant financial challenges. The platform reported earnings of just $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, marking an 84% decline from the $20.1 million it earned in Q2 of 2024. The platform’s total value locked (TVL) also dropped from $1.1 billion in 2021 to just $312 million by mid-2025.

These earnings challenges are partly attributed to increased competition in the DeFi space and the rising complexity of crypto markets.

Last year, dYdX laid off 35% of its workforce, indicating the need to pivot and adapt to the evolving market dynamics. Despite these setbacks, the platform’s plans for product expansion and new user engagement strategies may help revitalize its position in the DeFi space.

Strategic Shift: dYdX’s Push Into Social Trading and Mobile-First Features

In response to market changes and user demands, dYdX is placing a strong emphasis on social trading and mobile-first features. The platform has made notable strides with its acquisition of Pocket Protector, a social trading app. This acquisition is central to dYdX’s goal of integrating social features directly into the trading experience.

The upcoming Telegram integration will allow users to trade directly within the app, providing a seamless experience across both social and trading platforms.

This shift is part of a broader strategy to attract a wider audience by making decentralized trading more accessible and integrated with everyday communication tools. As more users gravitate toward platforms offering simplified and mobile-accessible trading experiences, dYdX is positioning itself as a forward-thinking player in the DeFi market.

The post DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update appeared first on CoinCentral.