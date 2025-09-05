DeFi TVL climbs 41% to a three-year high as Solana dApps lead in revenue

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 06:05
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012432+2.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09842-2.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.1152-4.00%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001605+0.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

DeFi TVL has jumped by 41% in Q3, surpassing  $160 billion. The move marks the first significant move since May 2022. Ethereum and Solana led the growth, with 50% and 30% respectively.

The surge reflects a renewed confidence in decentralized finance, led by Ethereum and Solana. Ethereum TVL rose by 50% from $54 billion to $96.86 billion. Solana, on the other hand, realized a 10.5 % jump from $10 billion to $11.5 billion. Across decentralized applications, Solana continued to surpass L1 and L2 networks in revenue following a growing user engagement and on-chain activity.

Ethereum hits $96.86 billion TVL as DeFi protocols see explosive gains

The surge combines reinforcement from individual platforms, which saw record inflows. Aave, a DeFi lending protocol, grew by 58% from July and currently holds more than $41 billion in TVL. Lido experienced a 77% rise to nearly $39 billion, driven by an increased demand for liquid stacking derivatives. EigenLayer protocol  TVL value rose by 66% from July to more than $20 billion, mainly due to Ethereum’s surge in price. 

Mike Maloney, CEO and founder of Incyt, revealed that the biggest winners are the protocols that deliver decentralized products responsibly. He acknowledged Lido, EigenLayer, and Aave for taking the top points, noting that it is for a good reason since they are responsible and honest. 

Rising crypto prices also fueled wider growth across the DeFi ecosystem. Ethereum reached its all-time high of $4,946 on August 24, up 82% since the start of July. Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $124,457 on August 14, with a 14% increase throughout the same period.  

Doug ColKitt, an Initial contributor to Fogo, said that the surge showed two forces colliding. He noted that crypto prices are going higher while yield-hungry capital rotates on-chain. He explained that when Bitcoin and ETH surge in prices, collateral values usually expand rapidly, which in turn drives the TVL values upward.

Colkitt emphasized that, unlike previous cycles, the current growth is more sustainable. He reiterated that TVL isn’t just fake but real products, highlighting products such as RWAs, LSTs, and perps, which are pulling capital back into DeFi. He acknowledged that such market activities reveal a shift in the crypto ecosystem. 

Solana leads the dApps ecosystem with $217.39 million in revenue 

Solana led the dApps ecosystem, while Ethereum continues to dominate overall TVL. DefiLlama showed that decentralized apps consistently outpaced L1 and L2 protocols in revenue output. The revenue surge positions Solana among the fast-growing L1 blockchain ecosystems, on top of its reputation for low gas fees and higher throughput.

Throughout the last month, Solana generated up to $217.39 million, followed by the Ethereum blockchain, which generated $87.76 million.  In Q2, Solana generated a total of $570 million in revenue, representing approximately 46.3% of the total dApp revenue. 

Developer confidence remains high across the Solana ecosystem, as highlighted by the Colosseum hackathon, which has more than 10,000 participants and unveiled its 3rd accelerator cohort in July. The surge in DeFi ecosystem activity has also been boosted significantly by the recent regulatory framework in the U.S. In July, the House of Representatives passed three key bills, including the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act, and Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. 

Cryptopolitan reported in July that President Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law to regulate stablecoins. The law provides a legal framework for stablecoins and supports pro-crypto policies. Democrats criticized the bill, citing a conflict of interest with the Trump family, who have gained significantly throughout the crypto surge wave.  

DeFi TVL’s surge throughout last month builds on April’s $86 billion, rising to $126 billion by mid-July, accounting for a 46% increase through the three months. Solana, on the other hand, has maintained the lead for five consecutive months, generating more than $570 million in revenue in Q2 alone. According to Colkit, if DeFi is the scoreboard, then Q3 shows that DeFi’s back in the game.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/defi-tvl-climbs-41-to-a-3-year-high/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading at $109,901, down nearly 2% on the week, bringing its market capitalization to $2.18 […] The post Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16036+4.59%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:31
Partager
Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

The FRNT stablecoin, backed by the US state of Wyoming, reportedly went live on seven blockchains at its August launch. The Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), a stablecoin authorized by the US state of Wyoming, will soon be available on the Hedera blockchain after its mainnet launch in August. In a Thursday notice, Hedera said the Wyoming Stable Token Commission — the body responsible for issuing the stablecoin — had selected the blockchain as a candidate for FRNT following a review of possible networks, and approved the proposal. The stablecoin reportedly went live on seven blockchains at launch: Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09855-2.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-2.78%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01758-23.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:06
Partager
Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

The Snorter Bot Token presale has raised nearly $4M, introducing a Solana-based Telegram trading bot built to detect liquidity flows, track whale wallets, and execute trades at high speed, giving retail traders early access to breakout opportunities across meme coins and multichain ecosystems.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05725+18.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-2.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.010986-0.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Fed’s Williams Forecasts Gradual Rate Decline Amid Inflation Concerns

Boerse Stuttgart unveils pan-European platform for tokenized assets