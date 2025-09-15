Deftones Keeps Another Band From Making History

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:26
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.175+3.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016962-4.01%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000147-26.50%
ROCK
ROCK$0.0205-2.28%

Deftones’ “My Mind Is a Mountain” holds at No. 1, blocking Shinedown from extending its historic record of Mainstream Rock Airplay tally chart-toppers. PORTO, PORTUGAL – JUNE 13: Deftones perform in concert during day 2 of the Primavera Sound Festival at Parque da Cidade on June 13, 2025 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Paulo Pinho/Redferns)

Redferns

Deftones only recently reached No. 1 on one of Billboard’s radio charts for the very first time. The group, which has been one of the most popular in hard rock for decades, has released quite a few successful songs throughout the years, but none had managed to conquer any of the company’s airplay tallies until this latest era.

“My Mind Is a Mountain,” one of the singles taken from the outfit’s album Private Music, currently rules the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and as it holds, it keeps another band from making history.

“My Mind Is a Mountain” Holds at No. 1

Deftones rule the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart this frame again. “My Mind Is a Mountain” holds at No. 1 after reaching the summit for the first time just one period ago. The single has spent nine frames on the list so far, two of them in charge.

Shinedown Blocked From the Top Spot

As “My Mind Is a Mountain” commands the Mainstream Rock Airplay list, one of Billboard’s several rock-focused radio rosters, Deftones block another group from ruling. Shinedown climbs to No. 2 with its single “Killing Fields,” improving one space in its seventh frame on the tally, and that tune may soon become a champion.

Shinedown Looking to Extends Its Run of No. 1s

Shinedown is looking to make history with “Killing Fields.” The band already claims the most No. 1s of all time on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and may soon extend that lead, as there’s a lot of power behind “Killing Fields.”

The group currently claims 20 No. 1s on the Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking, just one more than all-time runner-up Three Days Grace. Five Finger Death Punch claims 16, the third-most rulers in the history of the tally.

Deftones Win on Multiple Billboard Rankings

“My Mind Is a Mountain” rules multiple Billboard rankings this frame. As it sits at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, it also returns to the summit of the Hot Hard Rock Songs tally. The cut also climbs to a new peak of No. 3 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay list, the most competitive and far-reaching of all of the rock radio tallies in America.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/15/deftones-keeps-another-band-from-making-history/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 21:57
Partager
Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

As the cryptocurrency market keeps growing in 2025, investors are shifting their focus to coins that have the ability to provide return on investment in exponential terms. As traditional favorites like Cardano (ADA) keep making the headlines, more attention is being brought to brand-new altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol leading the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08547-11.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010209-2.56%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 23:00
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,874.09-0.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.43%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9556-1.67%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Trump plans major sanctions on Russian oil, but wants the EU to act first

The Base network token is in the early stages of exploration and no specific plan has been set yet.