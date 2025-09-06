Deftones Own 80% Of The Top 10 On A Billboard Chart

Deftones dominate Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart with 11 tracks from Private Music, including the entire top six, as the album debuts at No. 1 on multiple tallies. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Chino Moreno of alternative metal band Deftones performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Rock band Deftones hit big with Private Music as the full-length debuts in impressive spaces on multiple Billboard charts. Tracks from the group’s latest album invade the Hot Hard Rock Songs ranking — the list of the most-consumed hard rock tracks in America. This frame, the outfit dominates like few acts ever have, as fans clearly wanted to hear the whole project at once.

Half of the Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart

The Hot Hard Rock Songs chart features 25 spaces. Deftones fill 11 of them — almost exactly half. Every song from Private Music lives inside the top 20 on the tally, which is an unusually tight cluster for one act.

The Entire Top Six

Deftones occupy the entire top six this frame. “Infinite Source” starts at No. 1, becoming the group’s second leader on the genre-focused songs roster. The tune also arrives at No. 3 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100, kicking off just three spots shy of the Hot 100 itself.

“My Mind Is a Mountain” and “Milk of the Madonna”

Private Music’s singles that dropped before the project arrived in full climb as the album lands. “My Mind Is a Mountain” lifts to No. 2 on Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. “Milk of the Madonna” rises to No. 3 on the same tally.

Deftones Score Eight Top 10 Smashes

Three new cuts fill spaces Nos. 4-6: “I Think About You All the Time” (No. 4), “Ecdysis” (No. 5), and “Locked Club” (No. 6). Inside the top 10, Deftones add “Souvenir” at No. 8 and “Cut Hands” at No. 10, giving the band eight top 10s this frame.

Bad Omens and Sleep Token

Just two non-Deftones tunes crack the uppermost region on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. Bad Omens’ former ruler “Specter” slides to No. 7, while Sleep Token’s “Caramel” dips to No. 9.

Three More Deftones Hits Arrive

Three more Deftones tracks settle just outside the highest tier on the Hot Hard Rock Songs roster. “cXz” arrives at No. 12, “Departing the Body” opens at No. 15, and “Metal Dream” launches at No. 16.

Private Music Launches at No. 1 on Multiple Charts

Private Music debuts at No. 1 on Top Hard Rock Albums chart, and opens atop three additional rock-leaning album lists, making it easily the biggest new rock set of the week in America. The latest from Deftones also lands inside the top 10 on several other Billboard tallies.