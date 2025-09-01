Deftones Push Its New Single To Exciting Peaks As The Band’s Album Drops

“My Mind Is a Mountain” climbs on two Billboard airplay charts as Deftones’ “Change (In the House of Flies)” returns to the Hard Rock Streaming Songs list. PORTO, PORTUGAL – JUNE 13: Deftones perform in concert during day 2 of the Primavera Sound Festival at Parque da Cidade on June 13, 2025 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Paulo Pinho/Redferns)
When Billboard refreshes its charts again, rock band Deftones will likely score another big win on a number of albums rankings. The group recently dropped Private Music, its tenth studio LP and first in half a decade. The set has yet to reach American music rankings, but will almost surely open in lofty positions on a handful of rosters, especially those focused entirely on rock.
Thanks to continued promotion of this latest chapter and a lot of excitement for new music from Deftones, the group’s recently-released single reaches a new high on several American charts, and one of the group’s oldest and most famous tunes mounts a comeback.
“My Mind Is a Mountain” Reaches New Peaks
The first single taken from Private Music, “My Mind Is a Mountain,” lives on five Billboard charts this week. The track climbs again on several radio tallies and hits new high points on both at the same time.
“My Mind Is a Mountain” improves from No. 5 to No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. There’s a good chance that Deftones could collect a No. 1 in the next few frames, as “My Mind Is a Mountain” has enjoyed a quick ascent on the list. Over on the Rock and Alternative Airplay chart, the same tune is nearing the top 10 as it improves one space to No. 13.
“My Mind Is a Mountain” Remains a Radio Favorite
Airplay is one of three consumption metrics that factor into all of Billboard’s charts that begin with the word “Hot.” Sales and streams also play a role in where a tune lands. But since “My Mind Is a Mountain” no longer lives on any streaming or purchase-centric tallies in the U.S., radio attention is what’s keeping the title alive this week.
“My Mind Is a Mountain” holds steady in fifth place on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, while dropping five spaces to No. 35 on the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs list.
“Change (In the House of Flies)” Returns
One of the oldest Deftones smashes, “Change (In the House of Flies),” manages to become a top streaming win once more, as the group’s fans returned to the classic as they prepared to hear Private Music. “Change (In the House of Flies)” is back on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, coming in at No. 22. Throughout the years, the Deftones tune has spent 29 weeks somewhere on the 25-spot roster, and it’s previously climbed to No. 17.
“Milk of the Madonna” Falls Everywhere
Private Music’s second official single, “Milk of the Madonna,” can be found on two of the tallies where “My Mind Is a Mountain” is also located. “Milk of the Madonna” holds inside the top 10 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs ranking, dipping from No. 2, where it debuted last week, to eighth place. Over on the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs list, “Milk of the Madonna” barely hangs on as it declines from No. 23 to last place, No. 50.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/01/deftones-push-its-new-single-to-exciting-peaks-as-the-bands-album-drops/