Deftones Waited Decades To Hit No. 1 For The First Time

Deftones scores its first radio No. 1 as “My Mind Is a Mountain” tops Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, while Private Music dominates multiple lists. STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN – MAY 23: Chino Moreno of the Deftones performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on May 23, 2022 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) Getty Images

Deftones have spent more than a quarter-century reaching Billboard’s radio charts with some of the biggest smashes in hard rock music. Somehow, despite immense popularity and many attempts at climbing all the way to the top, the musicians had never reached No. 1 on any of the company’s radio lists — until now. As the group’s new album Private Music arrives, the outfit finally conquers an airplay tally with its latest single.

Deftones Finally Hit No. 1 at Radio

“My Mind Is a Mountain” climbs to No. 1 on the current edition of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Last week, the lead single from Private Music sat at No. 3. Seven weeks into its time on one of Billboard’s rock-focused rosters, the Deftones cut conquers the list.

Nine Top 10s

Throughout the years, Deftones have sent 17 songs to the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Nine have reached the top 10, but until now, none had hit No. 1.

A New Peak on Rock & Alternative Airplay

“My Mind Is a Mountain” reaches new peaks on two Billboard charts this week. Along with a No. 1 showing on the Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking, the tune surges from No. 13 to No. 7 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay list, marking Deftones’ first top 10 on that tally.

Returning to Multiple Billboard Charts

The same single reappears on four rankings thanks to increased sales and streams as Private Music became available. “My Mind Is a Mountain” returns to the top 20 on the Hot Rock Songs, Hot Alternative Songs, Hard Rock Streaming Songs charts and the Bubbling Under Hot 100, as it’s never managed to crack the main Hot 100.

Private Music Debuts High

Private Music debuts on eight Billboard charts this week, leading four of them — all focused on rock — and opening inside the top 10 on three other lists. On the Vinyl Albums ranking, the new Deftones title comes in second place, almost becoming a leader on one more roster.

Every Track From the Private Music Charts

All 11 songs from Private Music reach the Billboard charts. They can all be found on Hot Hard Rock Songs ranking, and many also reach other hard rock-specific tallies, like the Hard Rock Streaming Songs list.