Defunct Platform Wants $500 Ransom for NFT Withdrawals

With the front-end removed, users who didn’t pull their assets in time are now scrambling to figure out how to get them back.

On-chain sleuth 0xQuit drew attention to the issue over the weekend, posting on X that collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and Doodles are still sitting inside Parallel vaults. Based on current floor prices, the stranded tokens are valued at over $800,000, though some rare traits could push the number even higher.

Six Months’ Notice — But Many Missed It

Parallel Finance originally announced in January that NFT lending, along with other services, would be discontinued on August 1. Users were told they had half a year to withdraw. But with NFT activity far below its 2022 peak, many overlooked the deadline.

Now that the site’s withdrawal interface is gone, recovering assets requires manual blockchain interactions through Etherscan. While technically possible, the process involves finding proxy contracts and encoding individual withdrawal calls — a level of complexity that makes it unrealistic for most casual users.

A Costly “Late Fee” Controversy

Screenshots circulating online show CEO Yubo Ruan telling users that late withdrawals will cost $500 per asset, a policy that has sparked frustration among holders. In messages to Protos, Ruan defended the stance, urging people to follow community guides like 0xQuit’s tutorial instead. He also warned that any NFTs not reclaimed would eventually be liquidated to return funds to lenders.

Community Rallies to Help

0xQuit has been offering free support to those stuck, noting that the recovery steps are “not intuitive, but doable.” The situation highlights how abruptly shutting down platforms can leave users stranded — especially in a niche like NFT lending, where many participants lack technical expertise.

With millions of dollars in Bored Apes, Mutants, and other blue-chip collections at stake, Parallel’s closure serves as a stark reminder that in crypto, custody often comes with hidden risks — and missing a deadline can be a very expensive mistake.

