Delin Holdings plans to acquire Bitcoin mining machines by issuing convertible bonds and warrants and signed a letter of intent with BM.

Par : PANews
2025/09/28 23:31
PANews reported on September 28th that Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that it has entered into a formal agreement with Evergreen Wealth for the sale of 2,200 S21XP HYD Bitcoin mining machines for a total consideration of US$21.8526 million. The purchase price will be satisfied through the issuance of convertible bonds with a principal amount of US$21.8526 million; 40 million warrants; and, upon the satisfaction of earn-out conditions, the issuance of 13.4425 million earn-out shares. Delin Holdings also signed legally binding letters of intent with BM1 and BM2 to purchase an additional 1,900 S21e Hyd. and 1,095 S21e XP Hyd. units for a total consideration of US$8.349 million and US$10.8766 million, respectively. These transactions require authorization at a special general meeting of shareholders and approval by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

