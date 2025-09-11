DeLorean’s $DMC Token Accepted Under MiCA, Marking a First for Legacy Brands Entering Web3

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/11 20:17
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01393-3.06%
DeLorean
DMC$0.003969-3.75%

Milestone confirms $DMC as a regulated utility token in Europe, paving the way for expansion and new cultural initiatives

Madrid, Spain - Sept 11, 2025 -  DeLorean Labs, the Web3 innovation arm of the iconic DeLorean brand, today announced that its $DMC token white paper has been officially accepted by Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). 

This makes DeLorean one of the first globally recognized consumer brands to operate under MiCA’s framework, a regulatory milestone that sets the stage for expansion across Europe.

MiCA is the EU’s first unified rulebook for crypto-assets, covering a market of over 450 million people and one of the world’s largest pools of investment capital. It ensures consistent standards across all 27 Member States - removing the need for multiple national approvals, and creating stronger safeguards for consumers and partners. 

For companies like DeLorean, MiCA opens the door to seamless cross-border growth in a region where digital-asset adoption is accelerating.

The $DMC token has been formally classified as a utility token under MiCA, meaning it is not a financial instrument or security under EU law. This is supported by legal opinion that confirms DeLorean operates within MiCA’s Title II provisions. Beyond the legal label, it signals to users and partners that the $DMC ecosystem meets Europe’s new transparency, disclosure, and consumer protection standards -  a key differentiator as the industry matures.

“MiCA compliance is a major foundation for what we’re building,” said Evan Kuhn, President of DeLorean Labs. “As a utility token, $DMC will power new ways for fans, gamers, and communities to participate in the DeLorean ecosystem across Europe. From digital engagement to real-world experiences, we are creating a transparent and trusted path for our next chapter.”

The MiCA announcement follows a landmark year for DeLorean Labs. In 2025, the company launched its Reservation Marketplace, introduced the $DMC token, and advanced partnerships with leading blockchain and cultural partners. Together with compliance recognition under MiCA, these milestones underscore DeLorean’s evolution into a Web3-powered lifestyle ecosystem - combining digital tokens with fan culture, gaming, and community-driven experiences.

With MiCA compliance now secured, DeLorean Labs is positioned to accelerate initiatives across Europe while preparing significant activations in the U.S. and Asia. Alongside regulation, the company is advancing strategic partnerships and cultural collaborations that will bring its legacy brand deeper into the Web3 ecosystem.

PR Contact:

Jacob Galland

[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006088+1.72%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25733+0.03%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Partager
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.00932-4.99%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4577-2.34%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001139+8.78%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Partager
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1826-4.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201+0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04399+3.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States has surged, and the Fed has fully priced in a rate cut next week.