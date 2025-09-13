Demi Lovato Is ‘Here All Night’ On New Single

Demi Lovato’s return to pop music continues. The hit-making singer has been setting the stage for her forthcoming ninth studio album, starting with the single “Fast” last month and now with new single “Here All Night.”

“Here All Night,” like “Fast” and the rest of the upcoming LP, is a dance floor-ready track produced by Zhone, who’s previously collaborated with stars like Kylie Minogue, Kesha, and Troye Sivan. “This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music,” Zhone told Rolling Stone of the project. “It really comes across throughout.”

Fittingly, Lovato finds herself dancing to her heart’s content in the music video for “Here All Night.” “Begging for the bass ‘til it’s hitting mе right / Sweatin’ on the dance floor under the lights / To get over you / I’ll be here all night,” she sings on the thumping track. “Playing my heart so I don’t start to cry / DJ’s working late, she’s helping me try / To get over you / I’ll be here all night.”

Lovato is entering the next phase of her career with a clearer idea of what she wants both her work and her life to be.

“I oftentimes think about what I want to do with my future, and I don’t know what that looks like yet,” Lovato told Teen Vogue last year. “But I felt like I had to go back to the beginning to figure that out: Why I got into the industry; what was it about it that made me want to do this particular job; what I love about it; and what did I fight for when I thought it was getting stripped away? I have to go back to the beginning in order to figure out what future I want for myself.”

Lovato made a return to her rock roots of her first albums with her previous LP Holy Fvck in 2022. She followed it up in 2023 with Revamped, a remix album of some of her biggest pop hits reborn in new rock arrangements.