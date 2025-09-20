The post Democratic Senators Reaffirm Desire to Work With Republicans on Crypto Market Structure Legislation appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

A group of Democratic Senators has reaffirmed their commitment to working together with their Republican counterparts to pass the Clarity Act soon. According to a joint statement, the group of Senators from the Democratic Party requested the Republican Senators to agree to a bipartisan authorship process of the Crypto Market Structure legislation.

“We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale. Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration,” the statement noted.

Why Are U.S. Senators Keen on a Bipartisan Approach to the Clarity Act?

Slim Majority in the Senate

Last month, Senator Tim Scott, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, admitted that it requires bipartisan efforts to pass the Clarity Act as it happened with the Genius Act. Scott noted that between 12-18 Democratic Senators will support the Clarity Act.

On Friday, 12 Democratic Senators- led by Ruben Gallego, Mark Warner, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Catherine Cortez Masto, Ben Ray Luján, John Hickenlooper, Raphael Warnock, Adam Schiff, Andy Kim, Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Angela Alsobrooks – agreed to bipartisan support on the Clarity bill.

Political Optics

The cryptocurrency industry in the United States has been identified as a solid voter bloc after last year’s President Trump’s victory. As such, Democratic Senators preparing for the November 2026 elections have increasingly focused on how to get the crypto votes.

What’s the Expected Impact on the Crypto Bull Market?

The imminent enactment of the Clarity Act, akin to the Genius Act, will be a pivotal moment for mainstream crypto adoption. With bipartisan support, the Clarity Act has a high chance of proceeding to President Donald Trump’s desk before the end of this year.

As such, the crypto market will gain more attention from institutional investors, who have sidelined the altcoin industry due to legal uncertainty. The ultimate result will be a parabolic bull cycle fueled by reflexive demand from more crypto traders.