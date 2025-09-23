Democrats Back Bipartisan Crypto Market Structure Bill as Senate Vote Looms

Twelve Senate Democrats are pressing for a greater role in shaping landmark cryptocurrency legislation as the Senate Banking Committee prepares for a vote on the Republican-led crypto market structure bill. The lawmakers released a joint statement on Friday urging their Republican colleagues to pursue a bipartisan authorship process, arguing that legislation of this scale should not move forward without equal input from both parties. Crypto Regulation in Limbo as Democrats and Republicans Struggle Over Drafting Power The group, which includes Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Mark Warner (D-VA), and others, described digital assets as a $4 trillion global market that demands a considered and bipartisan approach. They said they remain open to collaboration but emphasized that the process must begin with “mutual understanding” between both parties. The Democrats’ appeal follows the release of their own policy framework outlining seven core principles for digital asset oversight. Their proposal calls for closing gaps in spot markets for non-security tokens, clarifying regulatory jurisdiction between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and bringing both issuers and trading platforms under clear regulatory standards. It also stresses the importance of preventing illicit finance, corruption, and abuse while ensuring fair and effective regulation. Republicans, led by Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott, have been pushing to advance the bill before the end of September. Scott previously set a September 30 deadline to finalize the legislation, though aides now suggest the markup could be delayed until the week of October 20 to allow further Democratic input. The current Republican draft proposes creating a joint SEC-CFTC committee to harmonize regulatory guidance while also granting the CFTC new authority over spot markets for digital assets not classified as securities. Behind closed doors, Democrats are seeking deeper involvement in drafting the bill rather than being limited to offering feedback on a Republican-written version. According to reports from Politico, they also want greater coordination with the Senate Agriculture Committee, which oversees the CFTC, and closer engagement with technical assistance from regulatory agencies. The negotiations come at a time of heightened urgency in Washington to provide clear rules for digital assets. Senator Scott has argued that bipartisan support will be necessary to ensure the legislation’s success, recently predicting that at least 12 of the 18 Democrats on the committee could ultimately back the bill. However, some Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have voiced skepticism about the crypto industry’s influence, posing a potential obstacle for broader party alignment. Republican lawmakers insist they have sought Democratic feedback since July and point to prior bipartisan efforts on narrower crypto legislation. A spokesperson for Senator Cynthia Lummis, a key Republican voice on digital assets, said both she and Scott remain committed to crafting legislation that balances innovation with investor protection. With Democrats now publicly pressing for an equal role in authorship, the path forward remains uncertain. Republicans could move the bill out of committee without Democratic backing, but doing so risks undermining momentum ahead of a full Senate vote. Clarity Act Faces Divisions in Congress as Market Confidence Wavers The push for comprehensive U.S. crypto regulation is gathering momentum but remains fraught with uncertainty. On Sept. 9, twelve Democratic senators unveiled a framework calling for stricter disclosure rules, mandatory registration of trading platforms with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and expanded oversight by the SEC and CFTC. The plan also seeks to bar lawmakers and their families from profiting from digital assets, a move aimed at curbing political conflicts of interest. At the same time, public confidence in the CLARITY Act has dipped. A Polymarket prediction poll shows only 39% of bettors expect the measure to become law by the end of 2025, down sharply from 87% in mid-July. House Republicans have linked the bill to legislation banning a Federal Reserve central bank digital currency, advancing both measures in a procedural vote on Sept. 26. The decision follows President Trump’s successful July push to rally GOP support for a broader package, including stablecoin and anti-CBDC provisions. In the Senate, however, divisions are slowing progress. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) warned on Sept. 10 that the Banking Committee is “not ready” to move forward, citing unresolved concerns over industry influence. His comments directly challenge Chairman Tim Scott, who has pledged to mark up the bill before the end of September. Scott’s office insists that months of consultations with stakeholders show momentum is building. But with confidence faltering in markets and politics alike, the bill’s path remains uncertainTwelve Senate Democrats are pressing for a greater role in shaping landmark cryptocurrency legislation as the Senate Banking Committee prepares for a vote on the Republican-led crypto market structure bill. The lawmakers released a joint statement on Friday urging their Republican colleagues to pursue a bipartisan authorship process, arguing that legislation of this scale should not move forward without equal input from both parties. Crypto Regulation in Limbo as Democrats and Republicans Struggle Over Drafting Power The group, which includes Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Mark Warner (D-VA), and others, described digital assets as a $4 trillion global market that demands a considered and bipartisan approach. They said they remain open to collaboration but emphasized that the process must begin with “mutual understanding” between both parties. The Democrats’ appeal follows the release of their own policy framework outlining seven core principles for digital asset oversight. Their proposal calls for closing gaps in spot markets for non-security tokens, clarifying regulatory jurisdiction between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and bringing both issuers and trading platforms under clear regulatory standards. It also stresses the importance of preventing illicit finance, corruption, and abuse while ensuring fair and effective regulation. Republicans, led by Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott, have been pushing to advance the bill before the end of September. Scott previously set a September 30 deadline to finalize the legislation, though aides now suggest the markup could be delayed until the week of October 20 to allow further Democratic input. The current Republican draft proposes creating a joint SEC-CFTC committee to harmonize regulatory guidance while also granting the CFTC new authority over spot markets for digital assets not classified as securities. Behind closed doors, Democrats are seeking deeper involvement in drafting the bill rather than being limited to offering feedback on a Republican-written version. According to reports from Politico, they also want greater coordination with the Senate Agriculture Committee, which oversees the CFTC, and closer engagement with technical assistance from regulatory agencies. The negotiations come at a time of heightened urgency in Washington to provide clear rules for digital assets. Senator Scott has argued that bipartisan support will be necessary to ensure the legislation’s success, recently predicting that at least 12 of the 18 Democrats on the committee could ultimately back the bill. However, some Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have voiced skepticism about the crypto industry’s influence, posing a potential obstacle for broader party alignment. Republican lawmakers insist they have sought Democratic feedback since July and point to prior bipartisan efforts on narrower crypto legislation. A spokesperson for Senator Cynthia Lummis, a key Republican voice on digital assets, said both she and Scott remain committed to crafting legislation that balances innovation with investor protection. With Democrats now publicly pressing for an equal role in authorship, the path forward remains uncertain. Republicans could move the bill out of committee without Democratic backing, but doing so risks undermining momentum ahead of a full Senate vote. Clarity Act Faces Divisions in Congress as Market Confidence Wavers The push for comprehensive U.S. crypto regulation is gathering momentum but remains fraught with uncertainty. On Sept. 9, twelve Democratic senators unveiled a framework calling for stricter disclosure rules, mandatory registration of trading platforms with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and expanded oversight by the SEC and CFTC. The plan also seeks to bar lawmakers and their families from profiting from digital assets, a move aimed at curbing political conflicts of interest. At the same time, public confidence in the CLARITY Act has dipped. A Polymarket prediction poll shows only 39% of bettors expect the measure to become law by the end of 2025, down sharply from 87% in mid-July. House Republicans have linked the bill to legislation banning a Federal Reserve central bank digital currency, advancing both measures in a procedural vote on Sept. 26. The decision follows President Trump’s successful July push to rally GOP support for a broader package, including stablecoin and anti-CBDC provisions. In the Senate, however, divisions are slowing progress. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) warned on Sept. 10 that the Banking Committee is “not ready” to move forward, citing unresolved concerns over industry influence. His comments directly challenge Chairman Tim Scott, who has pledged to mark up the bill before the end of September. Scott’s office insists that months of consultations with stakeholders show momentum is building. But with confidence faltering in markets and politics alike, the bill’s path remains uncertain

Democrats Back Bipartisan Crypto Market Structure Bill as Senate Vote Looms

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/23 02:44

Twelve Senate Democrats are pressing for a greater role in shaping landmark cryptocurrency legislation as the Senate Banking Committee prepares for a vote on the Republican-led crypto market structure bill.

The lawmakers released a joint statement on Friday urging their Republican colleagues to pursue a bipartisan authorship process, arguing that legislation of this scale should not move forward without equal input from both parties.

Crypto Regulation in Limbo as Democrats and Republicans Struggle Over Drafting Power

The group, which includes Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Mark Warner (D-VA), and others, described digital assets as a $4 trillion global market that demands a considered and bipartisan approach.

They said they remain open to collaboration but emphasized that the process must begin with “mutual understanding” between both parties.

The Democrats’ appeal follows the release of their own policy framework outlining seven core principles for digital asset oversight.

Their proposal calls for closing gaps in spot markets for non-security tokens, clarifying regulatory jurisdiction between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and bringing both issuers and trading platforms under clear regulatory standards.

It also stresses the importance of preventing illicit finance, corruption, and abuse while ensuring fair and effective regulation.

Republicans, led by Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott, have been pushing to advance the bill before the end of September.

Scott previously set a September 30 deadline to finalize the legislation, though aides now suggest the markup could be delayed until the week of October 20 to allow further Democratic input.

The current Republican draft proposes creating a joint SEC-CFTC committee to harmonize regulatory guidance while also granting the CFTC new authority over spot markets for digital assets not classified as securities.

Behind closed doors, Democrats are seeking deeper involvement in drafting the bill rather than being limited to offering feedback on a Republican-written version.

According to reports from Politico, they also want greater coordination with the Senate Agriculture Committee, which oversees the CFTC, and closer engagement with technical assistance from regulatory agencies.

The negotiations come at a time of heightened urgency in Washington to provide clear rules for digital assets.

Senator Scott has argued that bipartisan support will be necessary to ensure the legislation’s success, recently predicting that at least 12 of the 18 Democrats on the committee could ultimately back the bill.

However, some Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have voiced skepticism about the crypto industry’s influence, posing a potential obstacle for broader party alignment.

Republican lawmakers insist they have sought Democratic feedback since July and point to prior bipartisan efforts on narrower crypto legislation.

A spokesperson for Senator Cynthia Lummis, a key Republican voice on digital assets, said both she and Scott remain committed to crafting legislation that balances innovation with investor protection.

With Democrats now publicly pressing for an equal role in authorship, the path forward remains uncertain. Republicans could move the bill out of committee without Democratic backing, but doing so risks undermining momentum ahead of a full Senate vote.

Clarity Act Faces Divisions in Congress as Market Confidence Wavers

The push for comprehensive U.S. crypto regulation is gathering momentum but remains fraught with uncertainty.

On Sept. 9, twelve Democratic senators unveiled a framework calling for stricter disclosure rules, mandatory registration of trading platforms with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and expanded oversight by the SEC and CFTC.

The plan also seeks to bar lawmakers and their families from profiting from digital assets, a move aimed at curbing political conflicts of interest.

At the same time, public confidence in the CLARITY Act has dipped. A Polymarket prediction poll shows only 39% of bettors expect the measure to become law by the end of 2025, down sharply from 87% in mid-July.

House Republicans have linked the bill to legislation banning a Federal Reserve central bank digital currency, advancing both measures in a procedural vote on Sept. 26.

The decision follows President Trump’s successful July push to rally GOP support for a broader package, including stablecoin and anti-CBDC provisions.

In the Senate, however, divisions are slowing progress. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) warned on Sept. 10 that the Banking Committee is “not ready” to move forward, citing unresolved concerns over industry influence.

His comments directly challenge Chairman Tim Scott, who has pledged to mark up the bill before the end of September.

Scott’s office insists that months of consultations with stakeholders show momentum is building. But with confidence faltering in markets and politics alike, the bill’s path remains uncertain.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08449-4.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Argentina’s economic storm shows no signs of easing. The peso is in a tailspin, investor confidence is evaporating, and President Javier Milei’s credibility is fraying after a bruising election setback. Into this crisis steps Washington, offering a financial backstop. But while Wall Street might breathe easier, the Bitcoin crowd isn’t buying it.
Threshold
T$0.01538-5.58%
Union
U$0.010423-15.73%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01534-4.89%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 03:30
Partager
Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01954-14.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000561-9.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds