Democratic senators are seeking an investigation into potential ethics violations involving Trump administration officials in relation to significant cryptocurrency deals and national security.  The inquiry follows a New York Times report that highlighted two multibillion-dollar transactions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which raised alarms over the US decision to allow the Emirates to import […]Democratic senators are seeking an investigation into potential ethics violations involving Trump administration officials in relation to significant cryptocurrency deals and national security.  The inquiry follows a New York Times report that highlighted two multibillion-dollar transactions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which raised alarms over the US decision to allow the Emirates to import […]

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/25 18:00
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.539-2.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.12973-7.40%

Democratic senators are seeking an investigation into potential ethics violations involving Trump administration officials in relation to significant cryptocurrency deals and national security. 

The inquiry follows a New York Times report that highlighted two multibillion-dollar transactions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which raised alarms over the US decision to allow the Emirates to import American-designed artificial intelligence (AI) chips, despite concerns about their ties to China.

Scrutiny Over UAE Deals And Crypto Interests

Senators Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Elissa Slotkin from Michigan have directed inspectors general at the Commerce and State Departments to examine the circumstances surrounding these multibillion-dollar agreements. 

They expressed serious concerns about the implications of these deals, especially in light of the close ties between the UAE and China, which they assert could jeopardize US security interests. “The pattern of these transactions is deeply troubling,” the senators noted in their letter.

At the center of this controversy is Mr. Witkoff, a White House adviser who was involved in advocating for the chip exports to the UAE while simultaneously facilitating a significant investment in his family’s crypto venture, World Liberty Financial (WLFI). 

This company has garnered attention for its substantial ties to the cryptocurrency market, with reports indicating that the Witkoff family holds a considerable stake in the firm, potentially valued at nearly $800 million based on current trading prices.

The potential conflict of interest is further complicated by the involvement of David Sacks, another White House adviser and venture capitalist, whose participation in the chip negotiations has raised eyebrows among colleagues. 

Concerns have been voiced regarding the appropriateness of a venture capitalist negotiating deals that could directly benefit his financial interests. Although Sacks was granted an ethics waiver to partake in these discussions, questions remain about the transparency and propriety of the deals.

Senator Van Hollen Demands Clarity

The White House has stated that both Witkoff and Sacks are cooperating with ethics officials to ensure compliance with government regulations. However, critics argue that the overlapping nature of their business interests and government roles creates a troubling ethical landscape. 

As the senators pointed out, the intersection of personal financial interests with national security decisions poses a significant risk to the integrity of US foreign policy.

The current political climate raises uncertainty about whether these investigations will lead to tangible consequences. Lawmakers are keenly aware of the need for oversight, particularly given President Trump’s controversial business dealings and his administration’s approach to the crypto industry.

As scrutiny mounts, Democratic leaders are taking steps to address these conflicts. Senator Chris Van Hollen is using his position on a committee overseeing the Commerce Department’s budget to demand clarity regarding the UAE deals. 

Additionally, a group of Democratic representatives has initiated inquiries into whether Sacks has adhered to the regulations governing special government employees.

Crypto

Featured image from NBC, chart from TradingView.com 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Low Cap Altcoins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Unstaked Could Be the Next Big Crypto Coins

Low Cap Altcoins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Unstaked Could Be the Next Big Crypto Coins

What if the Next Big Crypto Coin was already live, combining daily payouts, multi-asset trading, and the explosive upside of […] The post Low Cap Altcoins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Unstaked Could Be the Next Big Crypto Coins appeared first on Coindoo.
Capverse
CAP$0.11239-4.44%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01613+13.83%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03756+2.79%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 23:26
Partager
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.09775-8.35%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00163798-4.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0818-4.27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
Partager
Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin

Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin

The federal funds rate now stands in a range of 4.00% to 4.25%, a level that reflects a delicate balancing […] The post Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.00794-0.67%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553+0.18%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Low Cap Altcoins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Unstaked Could Be the Next Big Crypto Coins

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own

DOGE Supply Cut Rumors Fuel 90% Scarcity Narrative — Best Meme Coin to Buy Before October ETF Decision